Abrams on consistency at the plate, Nats momentum ahead of home stretch

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – In his second full year with the Washington Nationals, CJ Abrams is playing his most consistent baseball yet.

Earlier in the season, Abrams made MLB history, becoming the first player to hit more than seven home runs, four triples, and record six stolen bases in the first 25 games of a season.

DC News Now spoke with Abrams about what has led to his success so far this season ahead of the Nats’ home series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.