Aberdeen a 'perfect match' for Thelin

Thelin is just three games into the new Allsvenskan season with Elfsborg [Getty Images]

Jimmy Thelin believes he has found a "perfect match" with Aberdeen as he set out his vision for a Pittodrie revival.

The Swede, 46, will take over as Dons boss in the summer, midway through the season with current club Elfsborg.

In an interview with RedTV, he explained the arrangement gives him a "respectful exit" before he turns his focus on Aberdeen.

"The feelings I have got from Aberdeen, the fans and the support from Dave (Cormack), Alan (Burrows) and Steven (Gunn) made it feel like a good opportunity," he said.

"I also like the intensity of the league and speed of the game.

"I always like to search what a club is looking for. I need to believe in it and for them to believe in me so we can do it together and go in the same direction.

"I really feel like this is a perfect match."

Asked about his style of play, he replied: "The main idea is to have an attacking philosophy that the fans will see on the pitch and the players will live it.

"It's quite intense, quite direct.

"We always do everything together. We defend as a block, we work really hard and have a clear direction for creating scoring chances."