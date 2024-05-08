ABAC Fillies play Florence-Darlington Tech in district Wednesday afternoon

May 7—TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is finishing its NJCAA era in style. The Fillies are set to host the Mid-Atlantic District softball games Wednesday.

ABAC challenges Florence-Darlington Tech in a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. If needed, game three will be at noon Thursday.

Based out of South Carolina, the Stringers of Florence-Darlington Tech won the combined Regions 10, 15 and 20 tournament last Saturday.

Florence-Darlington Tech has played two opponents from the GCAA, Georgia Highlands and Georgia Military College, winning all five games.

Three regulars and one key sub are hitting over .400 for the Stingers this season: Larissa Siders (.433), Allison Carter (.415), Jordan Perritt (.409) and Natalie Spiva (.407). Carter, a first baseman, has several home runs for the year to lead the team, as well as the RBI lead at 56. Siders is their best in runs scored.

Both Siders and Olivia Voltolina are major threats to steal.

Florence-Darlington Tech has a 2.74 team ERA. Alex Steen has the most innings pitched and strikes out nearly seven hitters per game at a 2.46 ERA.

The Fillies have two .400 hitters in Carter Gore and Laney McGee, both at .406. Gore has 44 RBIs in 47 games. Lexi Meets has scored 45 runs and McGee is at 43. Metts is ABAC's most prolific base stealer at 22.

Kaylee Barrett and Jaci Smiley have been the most active of ABAC's pitchers. Smiley has 13 wins and Barrett has 10. The squad brings a 2.96 ERA into the tournament.

Each district winner earns a bid to the NJCAA Division I national tournament. Since the Mid-Atlantic is composed of multiple regions, the NJCAA announced it will receive multiple bids to nationals.

National brackets will be announced May 14.