Aaron Rodgers throws pick-six to Jack Jones as Patriots take lead at halftime

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get intercepted very often. But he had a bad one late in the second quarter today at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers tried to connect with receiver Allen Lazard, but Lazard stumbled and Patriots rookie defensive back Jack Jones jumped in front of it and raced 40 yards for a touchdown.

It was just the second interception Rodgers has ever thrown at Lambeau.

Despite being down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe thanks to injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, the Patriots lead at halftime 10-7.

