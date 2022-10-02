Aaron Rodgers throws a pick-6 vs. Patriots, which is really, really rare

Aaron Rodgers rarely throws any interceptions, period. Pick-sixes? Practically unheard of.

A rookie fourth-round pick doing it? No way.

Jack Jones has quite the story to tell for many years to come.

An unexpected event happened late in the first half of the Green Bay Packers' game against the New England Patriots. Rodgers threw to his right, where Allen Lazard was fading to the sideline. Rookie Patriots cornerback Jones stepped in between, picked off Rodgers' pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half. That gave the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

There are comets that come around more frequently than that. It's just the fourth pick-six of Rodgers' career in his 210th career start. The CBS broadcast said that was Rodgers' second pick-six at Lambeau Field in 3,511 career pass attempts at home.

According to ESPN, the other three pick-sixes of Rodgers' career before Jones on Sunday: Tanard Jackson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009, William Jackson of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 and Jamel Dean of the Buccaneers in 2020. Considering Rodgers entered Sunday's game with more than 7,200 career passes, it's pretty amazing that's the entire list. Rodgers threw just nine interceptions total in his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021.

It's not like the Packers figured there was any chance of Rodgers throwing a pick-six as they were passing near the end of the half. It only comes around about once every 1,800 attempts.