Aaron Rodgers takes to social media for the first time since his injury: ‘I shall rise yet again' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday Night Football, the NFL world was stunned as Aaron Rodgers endured a season-ending Achilles tear not even two minutes into the Jets contest against the Bills.

Following his injury, Rodgers spoke for the first time on Wednesday, taking to Instagram with a lengthy caption.

The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson, their former No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, as their QB1.

Speculation arose around the idea of Rodgers retiring, as he admitted he heavily considered before signing with the Jets, but his Instagram post doesn't read as if he's leaving football anytime soon.

