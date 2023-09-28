Will Aaron Rodgers show up for Sunday night's Chiefs-Jets game?

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't attended one of his team's games since he exited after four snaps during the regular-season opener. Will he be back in the building on Sunday night against the Jets?

He dropped a strong hint to that effect during his Tuesday appearance with Pat McAfee.

Rodgers reportedly intends to return to the Jets once he's able to walk. The team will greatly benefit from his presence. The players need to hear directly from him. He can help the players calm down. He can help quarterback Zach Wilson focus on what needs to be done to win some games.

Rodgers sounds like a voice of reason in this storm of confusion and frustration regarding the Jets. He should call Joe Namath and politely tell him to shut the hell up. And Rodgers should continue to say the kinds of things he said on Tuesday.

The players need to not point fingers. They need to work together. They need to do their best to win each game and then, after it ends, they need to get ready for the next train rolling down the tracks.

Let's not assume they have no chance to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, especially if Rodgers is there to rally the troops. Anything can happen in any given game, as the Cowboys found out on Sunday in losing to the Cardinals.