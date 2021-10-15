Aaron Rodgers says he will never play for this NFL team

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be looking for a new team after the season. Rodgers' frustration with the Packers reached an apex in the offseason, and his contract was restructured in a way that basically forces the Packers to cut ties with him before 2022.

With his future uncertain, Rodgers took the bold step of ruling out one NFL franchise for which he will never play. That team? You probably already guessed it's the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers was asked about the possibility, and offered a blunt assessment, saying, "No. No. It's just not going to happen, man."

Rodgers doesn't hate everything about Chicago. He offered up some kind words about the team's fans and the city before delivering the knockout blow. There's a difference between respecting the fans and the city, and playing for the team, and Rodgers recognizes that.

Rodgers and the Packers will take on the Bears in Week 6.

Packers could deal Aaron Rodgers in the offseason

It's not like the Bears were a realistic landing spot for Rodgers anyway. The Packers were never going to deal Rodgers within the division, especially to the team's most hated rival. If Rodgers gets dealt, the Packers would likely prefer shipping him off to the AFC, where he would be less likely to match up against his former team every season.

Rodgers is free to jump back into the division once he becomes a free agent. Brett Favre did that by signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

If that happens, Rodgers would be looking at following in Favre's footsteps or joining the Detroit Lions. Neither of those options seems likely.