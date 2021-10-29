Aaron Rodgers' reaction to hit on Thursday Night Football became an instant meme

The result was an Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb touchdown, putting the Green Bay Packers up 17-7 over the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football.

But on that play, the first of Rodgers' two touchdown passes to Cobb on the night, the facial expression after Rodgers took a late hit (yes, it was called a roughing the passer penalty) had the internet on fire.

The image captured on Fox before going to break will no doubt be used as an internet meme for some time.

Here's what some people were saying on Twitter about the (first) viral moment from the Packers' stunning 24-21 win over the previously undefeated Cardinals:

Aaron Rodgers threw a TD seconds before this happened: pic.twitter.com/VpS7v0QqpP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2021

Me trying to understand what I’m reading for the Aaron Rodgers Book Club: pic.twitter.com/05BzWS48MU — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) October 29, 2021

He just threw a TD here.. pic.twitter.com/A8BbCyhzuE — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 29, 2021

it’s even better if you rotate it pic.twitter.com/ea6Oqzyckq — OLIVIA witherite (@Oliviawitherite) October 29, 2021

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals.

