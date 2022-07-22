Aaron Rodgers isn’t the top rated QB in ‘Madden NFL 23’

The NFL’s back-to-back MVP isn’t the top-rated quarterback in the launch of “Madden NFL 23.”

The best virtual quarterback will be Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, at 97 overall, while Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers comes in second place at 96 overall.

Maybe “most valuable” doesn’t mean best. But it’s hard to argue with what Rodgers has done over the last two years: 85 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions while completing over 69 percent of his passes and leading the league in passer rating at 116.7.

It’s maybe more surprising that Rodgers isn’t 99 overall, never mind the fact that he isn’t the best player at his position in the game.

Brady has 99 awareness, short accuracy and play action ratings. Rodgers is the better athlete overall in the game, but Brady gets the edge in a few key spots, including general accuracy, which likely provides the deciding difference in the overall rating.

Rodgers does have 97 thrown under pressure rating, the best in the game. And his throw on the run rating is 96, second only to Patrick Mahomes. So he’ll still be a dangerous virtual passer in this year’s game.

Just not the best.

(For reference’s sake, Jordan Love is a 66 overall at launch.)