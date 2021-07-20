Aaron Rodgers declined new contract from Packers this offseason

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football. Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

The Green Bay Packers attempted to solve the team’s ongoing conflict with quarterback Aaron Rodgers with money and contractual security, but the NFL MVP wasn’t interested.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers offered Rodgers a lucrative two-year extension that would have guaranteed his spot in Green Bay past next season and made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, but he declined the offer.

The report suggests, at least at this point in the process, that Rodgers’ issues have nothing to do with the financial side or even remaining in Green Bay long-term.

Rodgers, 37, currently has three years left on his contract. An extra two years would have extended his deal through 2025.

The structure of his current deal gives the Packers an opportunity to get out of the contract and move on to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love in 2021 if the team desires.

Making Rodgers the highest-paid player almost certainly would have provided the long-term security he once desired in Green Bay.

At this point, no one seems to have much of an idea on whether Rodgers will report to the start of training camp next week. Veterans are scheduled to report next Tuesday, July 27.