Aaron Rodgers to decide future after return from 'isolation retreat' of 'complete darkness'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to join Tom Brady in the retirement club … at least not this week.

Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and opined about possibly returning for a 19th season or retiring.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future," Rodgers said. "That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.

Then McAfee asked Rodgers what an isolation retreat is.

"It's four nights of complete darkness," Rodgers said. "It's a darkness retreat. I've had a number of friends who have done it and have had some profound experiences and it's been something that's been on my radar for a few years now."

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers faces the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is coming off a season where the Packers went 8-9 and missed the postseason.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, completed 65% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022.

His 91.1 rating is the lowest of his career and the 12 interceptions were his most since 2008, his first full year as a starting quarterback.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers will mull NFL future during dark 'isolation retreat'