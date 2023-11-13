Aaron Rodgers back in December? Don't buy it | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab discuss the Jets quarterback's claim to NBC that he plans on returning to the field in mid-December. Hear the full conversation on "Sunday Night Blitz" - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: Aaron Rodgers has set a return date. He's looking for mid-December. So maybe that's a reason for hope--

FRANK SCHWAB: Come on.

JASON FITZ: --for everybody.

FRANK SCHWAB: Come on, Aaron. No, no, you're not-- I'm sorry. I need to see a 40-year-old man come back from an Achilles injury in three months before I believe it. Everybody's just like, oh, my God, Aaron said it, so he must be coming back in mid-December. Our guy Charles McDonald wrote about this, like stop it. Come on, he is not.

If he does, I'll tip my cap. Good for him. But this ain't happening. Everybody's like, oh, Aaron-- yeah, Aaron's also, let's be honest, kind of an attention whore. Not getting much attention. And he can say, I'm coming back this season. Everybody's like, oh, my God, what a story.

I ain't believing it. I ain't buying it. Maybe you're buying it. Maybe it'll happen, and Aaron can say, hey, I came back from an Achilles injury in three months, like nobody else in the history of anything has ever done. Cool. I don't believe it.

JASON FITZ: Yeah, and why would they want him to come back behind that offensive line too? He's going to get murdered.

FRANK SCHWAB: The only thing I can think-- and I think Charles talked about this too-- is if he's just like, my career is done at the end of the year. I'm not coming back. I don't want to play anymore. But if I come back and I tear my Achilles again, whatever, my career is done anyway. That's the only way I could see this even being somewhat viable.

Why would the Jets want to do this? Why would Aaron want to do this? Unless he just knows 100%, I'm done at the end of the year. I don't want to come back and play in 2024. OK, I guess then, if it's even medically really possible. But yeah, none of this makes sense to me.

JASON FITZ: Yeah, I'm with you.

FRANK SCHWAB: By the way, the Jets have gone 36 straight possessions without a touchdown. 36, Fitz, that's unbelievable in the modern NFL.