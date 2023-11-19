Aaron Jones carted to locker room, Chargers and Packers tied 10-10 at halftime

The Packers may have a significant injury concern with one of their top offensive players as their game with the Chargers is tied 10-10 at halftime.

Aaron Jones was carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jones immediately grabbed at his knee a 2-yard run with 3:09 left in the half.

He’d rushed for 14 yards on four carries and caught a pass for 3 yards early on.

Jones previously missed a few games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

The Packers announced he's questionable to return with a knee injury.

To make matters worse for Green Bay at running back, rookie Emanuel Wilson was carted to the locker room soon after on the same drive after he caught a 9-yard pass. He’s officially questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Chargers have suffered some significant injuries, too. Edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted to the locker room with a foot injury and he’s officially questionable to return. But Bosa was in tears on the sideline and in clear pain, making it seem like he wasn’t going to play again.

Chargers center Will Clapp also had to exit for some snaps in the first half but was back in as Los Angeles ended the second period.

The Chargers opened the scoring on Cameron Dicker’s 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter. But Packers receiver Jayden Reed had a 32-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-3, Green Bay.

Quarterback Justin Herbert then hit tight end Stone Smartt for a 51-yard field goal to put the Chargers back up 10-7. While Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal side right midway through the second period, he sent a 28-yard attempt through the uprights with seven seconds left in the second quarter to tie the score at 10-10.

Herbert is 7-of-12 for 92 yards with a touchdown. The Chargers have just five first downs as the Packers dominated time of possession 17:46 to 12:14.

Jordan Love is 15-of-23 for 155 yards. Reed leads with three catches for 42 yards and has three carries for 46 yards with a TD.