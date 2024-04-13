De’Aaron Fox claims he was fouled in final possession of Kings 108-107 loss to Suns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Friday night’s 108-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns, dropping five of their last six games, the final possession of the game where he believes he was fouled but was not whistled, the poor way they’ve closed out recent games and the magnitude of Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

