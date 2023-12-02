Aaron Bradshaw, 7-foot-1 freshman, to make Kentucky basketball debut against UNC Wilmington

LEXINGTON — Kentucky finally has one of its 7-footers back in the fold.

Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot-1 freshman, will make his college debut Saturday afternoon when UK hosts UNC Wilmington at Rupp Arena, coach John Calipari said in a pregame radio interview.

One of three 7-footers on this season's roster, Bradshaw put up shots with UK assistant coach John Welch more than two hours before tipoff of the team's game versus Marshall on Nov. 24, the most extensive pregame action of his young career. Bradshaw continued to participate in more and more pregame activities in Kentucky's home game against Miami earlier this week. Calipari said Bradshaw went through his first full practice with the team Monday.

The Wildcats are still waiting for 7-foot sophomore Ugonna Onyenso (foot injury) and 7-2 freshman Zvonimir Ivišić (NCAA eligibility) to be cleared to play.

Bradshaw, one of four five-star signees in the Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class, had not taken the floor in any capacity since stepping on campus. After Bradshaw enrolled, a foot injury sidelined him during Kentucky's gold-medal-winning run at the GLOBL JAM tournament in Canada this summer. The injury also kept him out of the two preseason exhibitions and the first seven games of the 2023-24 campaign — victories over New Mexico State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Stonehill and Saint Joseph's, Marshall and No. 8 Miami and a loss to then-No. 1 Kansas in the Champions Classic.

Starring alongside UK freshman guard D.J. Wagner at Camden High, Bradshaw averaged 12.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his senior season. He averaged slightly fewer points (8.9) and rebounds (7.4) as a junior but was a key defensive piece (3.2 blocks per outing) of Camden's NJSIAA Group 2 state championship team.

Suiting up for the NJ Scholars on the EYBL circuit, Bradshaw was good for 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, notching three double-doubles during the prestigious Peach Jam tournament prior to his senior campaign at Camden.

What Aaron Bradshaw's debut means for Kentucky's 2023-24 roster

Kentucky freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw warms up prior to Saturday's game versus UNC Wilmington at Rupp Arena. It marked Bradshaw's debut for the Wildcats. He had been battling a foot injury

The most tangible factor Bradshaw brings to the table: his height. Which the Wildcats have been sorely lacking since just before they headed to Canada. Without Bradshaw and the two other 7-footers, Kentucky has been forced to play 6-foot-9 Tre Mitchell at the five spot.

While it hasn't hindered the Wildcats offensively (they're averaging 94.4 points per game entering Saturday, which ranks third nationally) nor their record (their sole loss, to Kansas in Chicago, came in a game they led by 14 points in the second half), they've struggled to rebound.

UK had 260 rebounds through seven games, only five more (255) than its foes.

Bradshaw also provides a rim protector the Wildcats have lacked all season.

Despite his height, Bradshaw isn't a traditional back-to-the-basket, lumbering big man — he's a gifted ballhandler and perimeter shooter. Because of that, Kentucky won't have to alter the up-tempo, breakneck style it's used since the season began.

Ironically, Bradshaw's return Saturday coincides with his former high school teammate's absence: Prior to tipoff versus the Seahawks, UK announced Wagner would not play because of injury. Wagner suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Tuesday's win over Miami.

