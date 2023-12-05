Aaron Boone talks Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as Yankees rumors swirl

The Yankees have been heavily connected to Juan Soto via trade and Yoshinobu Yamamoto via free agency as the offseason has unfolded, so it came as no surprise that much of Aaron Boone's news conference at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday revolved around those two players.

While Boone couldn't touch on how Soto would fit with the Yankees if a trade is agreed to -- due to tampering rules -- he did weigh in on the type of player Soto has been.

"He's as good an offensive player as there is, right? He's a machine offensively," Boone told reporters. "On-base, power. Has accomplished a ton already at a young age. Durable. Has been a central figure in a World Championship team.

"Has come with a lot of fanfare and been one of the rock-solid performers in our sport on the offensive side of the ball year in and year out. He's a great player."

Talks between the Yankees and Padres for Soto stalled this past weekend at least for the time being, SNY's Andy Martino reported, with Martino noting that the "sides found themselves far apart on Thursday and Friday."

Per Martino, San Diego was asking for pitcher Michael King, pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, and as many as four or five other prospects like Randy Vasquez and Jhony Brito. San Diego was also interested in salary relief not just for Soto but for center fielder Trent Grisham.

Martino reported that talks centered around Clarke Schmidt, Vasquez, Brito and possibly Thorpe could get the teams closer to a deal.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Monday that "word is the Padres have offers from about five teams for Soto."

As far as Yamamoto is concerned, Boone was able to talk specifics with the Japanese ace a free agent who can negotiate with any team in advance of his Jan. 4 deadline to sign a contract with an MLB club.

Boone said he had already met Yamamoto "in passing" and that he plans on meeting him again -- something that could happen when Yamamoto returns to the United States to meet with teams that are finalists for him.

"It's hard to find a 25-year-old pitcher that's as decorated as he is and has had the level of success he's had to this point in his career over there, and on the world stage in the WBC" Boone said. "Our reports are that this guy is really good, as I think the industry sees it the same way.

"It feels like there's gonna be a lot of suitors for him, but I feel quite confident that he's gonna come over here (to MLB) and be a really special top-of-the-rotation type of pitcher."

In addition to the Yankees, the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs, Blue Jays, and Giants are among the teams that reportedly have strong interest in Yamamoto.