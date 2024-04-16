Advertisement

Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl on how UConn and Geno Auriemma prepared them for WNBA

SNY
After Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl were picked No. 6 and No. 14 respectively in the WNBA draft, the former UConn players spoke about how their time playing under coach Geno Auriemma prepared them for the WNBA, Nika's Sue Bird connection, and their goals going into the season.