99, review: Man Utd fans, forget your woes and revel in this paean to sporting excellence

At Manchester United, so fans of other football clubs gloat, all they have is history. With the team faltering, the manager awaiting delivery of his P45 and the supporters swamped by a torrent of rain cascading through the stadium roof, the past is less a foreign country and more a refuge from a woeful present. And there is no more explored territory in that history than the 1999 season when, under the laser-eyed watch of Alex Ferguson, United compiled a treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Which might make you wonder what is the point of 99, the new documentary series from Amazon Prime Video. Surely, 25 years on, this is old ground so churned over it is not worth revisiting. To which the answer is: watch this. It is a superb piece of work, informed, smart, filled with the recall of those who made it happen (when getting numbers for critical interviewees, it helps when the producer is one David Beckham). And it is what they have to say that makes this as acute an insight into what forges sporting success as any you will see.

Take the scene when Phil Neville, United’s then reserve full back, recalls how close he came to messing it all up. We see him watching footage of the FA Cup semi-final replay, when, with only seconds of normal time left and exhausted by the relentless pressure, he lunged in on the Arsenal player Dennis Bergkamp, conceding a penalty.

Had Arsenal scored from the resulting spot kick, the treble dream was dead. And it was pretty obvious where the finger of blame would point. Neville revisits what was going through his mind as he lay face down on the turf, knowing what the repercussions would be, aware of the ignominy, the disdain of colleagues, fans and manager. Not to mention the reaction of his noisy brother and teammate Gary.

We now know that goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel saved the penalty (and with it Phil’s reputation), that in extra time Ryan Giggs scored a winner for the ages, that the Neville trophy cabinet soon required expansion to fit all the medals. But the gaunt, grey expression on his face even now, as he remembers his minute of misery, speaks about sport and its meaning more loudly than a thousand trumpetings of glory.

Through such intense personal testimony, the series reminds us that what made the achievement special was how often those involved flirted with failure. If not quite as critical as that bloke who walked a high wire between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre, nevertheless every step was freighted with jeopardy.

It is not just Phil Neville – the series is full of tales of frayed nerves, personal disappointments and internal rivalries. As the striker and later club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts it, the team don’t often get together for reunions because, well, they didn’t all get on. Which makes their success ever more intriguing.

Such is the tribal nature of English football that, however brilliantly Sampson Collins, the director, has interrogated his cast, however diligently he has scoured the archive for telling footage, this is a programme unlikely to gain much traction in Liverpool, Leeds or in the blue parts of Stockport. But for those intrigued by the psychology of sport, about the way fear of failure is the most potent fuel in the drive for success, it is an absolute treat.

99 is available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 17 May

