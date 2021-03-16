9 takeaways from the Patriots and Bill Belichick’s uncharacteristically agressive spending spree

Henry McKenna
·7 min read
The New England Patriots had a big day. Heck, they’ve had a huge week. Bill Belichick convinced quarterback Cam Newton to return on an incentive-laden deal before re-signing Justin Bethel. Belichick also traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown before trading away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

And we’re not even caught up to Belichick’s big Monday when he agreed to terms on deals with a group of stars: tight end Jonnu Smith, edge Matthew Judon, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerback Jalen Mills. Belichick is rarely bold in free agency — but this? This is one of the boldest demonstrations we’ve ever seen from the Patriots coach.

So let’s break down the day.

Wow

It's not really a takeaway. I recognize that. But I'm tired. Cut me a break. This was a stunning display of spending. If you were like me, keeping up to date with the Patriots' every move, then you're probably feeling gassed. If you were busy with work and saw all the signings at once, they you were probably stunned. This isn't something we're accustomed to seeing from Belichick, even when compared to what he's done in spendy offseasons like 2017 (when he signed Stephon Gilmore, Dont'a Hightower, Lawrence Guy, Rex Burkhead and traded for Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy). This is simply unprecedented aggression from Belichick. https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1371541116974198784 The Patriots set up deals that would have thing spend over $200 million in the first seven hours of the tampering period. That's $475,000 per minute and $7,900 per second.

So let's review what happened again

Additions: WR Nelson Agholor (signing) WR Kendrick Bourne (signing) TE Jonnu Smith (signing) OLB Matt Judon (signing) DT Davon Godchaux (signing) DB Jalen Mills (signing) OT Trent Brown (traded) DL Henry Anderson (signing) Re-signed: QB Cam Newton DE Deatrich Wise DT Carl Davis CB Justin Bethel Departures: LG Joe Thuney (signed with Chiefs) RT Marcus Cannon (traded to Texans) S Terrence Brooks (signed with Texans)

Ranking the additions

The Patriots added seven new players and re-signed two on Monday. Let's rank them. (That's always fun!) It's not just a ranking of the player -- but also of his contract and how it matched with how I project his production.

  1. TE Jonnu Smith: four years, $50M

  2. OLB Matt Judon: four years, $56M

  3. DL Henry Anderson: two years, $7M

  4. DB Jalen Mills: four years, $24M

  5. WR Kendrick Bourne: three years, $22.5M

  6. DL Carl Davis: TBA

  7. DT Davon Godchaux: two years, $16M

  8. WR Nelson Agholor: two years, $26M

  9. DE Deatrich Wise: four years, $30M

Bill Belichick clearly wanted change -- and upgrades

Before free agency, Belichick swapped out his starter at right tackle: from Cannon to Brown. It was a sign of things to come, with Belichick upgrading at a number of positions. The tight end spot is the clearest upgrade. New England was slated to look to second-year players, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. But they were a mess in their rookie seasons. And so Smith will be the starter in 2021. His presence has the potential to change the offense. He's an excellent run blocker, pass-catcher and route-runner. He can truly be the whole package. The receivers, Agholor and Bourne, are compliments to one another. Agholor is a clear upgrade of Damiere Byrd. Bourne, meanwhile, has a lot of the same skills as Jakobi Meyers -- though that is one case where Meyers is the superior player. Judon is a fantastic addition to play on the edge opposite Chase Winovich. Slot Dont'a Hightower, who opted out in 2020, in between them and you've got a much-improved linebacking corps. Judon is the parallel image of Smith -- just for the defense. Judon does a lot of different things well, and most of them are what the Patriots did poorly in 2020. Godchaux should anchor the middle of the defense, with help from Anderson and Wise. And Mills provides even more security for a secondary, which has some uncertainty. Jason McCourty is a pending free agent, Stephon Gilmore is on the trade block and J.C. Jackson is a restricted free agent.

Looking at the numbers. Just how aggressive was he?

In the cases of Smith ($31.25 million of $50 million is guaranteed) and Judon ($32 million of $56 million is guaranteed), Belichick seemed to be very aggressive. In the case of Smith, he will make the third most among tight ends. Judon's deal looks like big money but he is tied for just 18th in average earnings per year. Aside from those deals, New England stayed fairly modest with contracts that paid players at the bottom end of the market at their position. Agholor will be at $11 million annually with incentives up to $13 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Agholor is tied for 22nd highest paid receiver in the NFL, and will also be the highest-paid Patriots wideout. That begs the question: is he expected to be the WR1? Because that's not really his game. He's more of a complimentary deep threat. (More on that later.) It's a similar story for Godchaux, who will make $8 million per year, which makes him tied for the 30th highest-paid defense tackle. And then while the deals for Bourne ($22.5M), Wise ($30M) and Mills ($24M) seem large at first glance, they are actually a group of inexpensive short-term deals, with the possibility for these players to earn more at the back-end of the deal. They'll only get to that back end of the deal, if they're playing starting-caliber football.

It seems 7-9 didn't sit well with Bill Belichick

So Belichick was uncharacteristically aggressive (as NBC Sports' Tom Curran predicted) -- but the coach somehow managed to mitigate his risk in characteristic ways. Clearly, he didn't like missing the playoffs. This bold sequence of offseason moves seems like a reaction to the Patriots' 7-9 season in 2020. Will it be an overreaction? As we mentioned, the numbers look aggressive -- but not crazy.

Revamping the passing offense

Clearly, the Patriots intend to have Smith take a place as the centerpiece of the passing offense -- and perhaps the offense as a whole. He's ascending player whose athleticism has made him productive and dangerous after the catch. But there's plenty of room to develop him into a more dominant route runner. New England also got aggressive to ensure Agholor would be their outside threat at receiver -- and he could be quite good there after logging 18.7 yards per catch in 2020. Bourne, meanwhile, averaged 2.8 yards of separation in 2020, per NextGen Stats. Maybe his skill set is similar to Meyers. But at the same time, Bourne brings a track record of beating his matchup. Look at New England's film in 2020 -- there wasn't enough of that.

The Patriots' losses in free agency were replaceable

Thuney is one of the NFL's best guards, but the Patriots have an up-and-coming talent at the position: Michael Onwenu. His breakout season in 2020 makes Thuney's departure more palatable. New England also saw Brooks, a special teams standout who couldn't quite hang on defense, leave in free agency. And then the Patriots shipped off Cannon after acquiring his replacement, Brown.

Believe it or not, the Patriots aren't done

Center David Andrews and special teams ace Cody Davis are probably atop New England's list. But the Patriots are currently eyeing running backs, including Leonard Fournette, per MMQB's Albert Breer. New England was interested in upgrading at running back when the tampering period opened, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi. That may be because running backs Rex Burkhead and James White are pending free agents. https://twitter.com/MikeGiardi/status/1371821953921781765 It sounds crazy, but the Patriots don't technically have a top receiver -- and Kenny Golladay is still on the market. It would be pretty wild if they landed another marquee free agent. But it would also be on-brand for this year's free agency. AND UPDATE: The Patriots signed Hunter Henry to three-year, $37.5 million deal.

1

1

1

1

    One driving force behind innovation is disruption. That’s according to Allison Beer, the Chief Product Officer and Head of Customer Experience and Digital for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (NYSE: JPM) digital banking and innovation arm. In a conversation with Benzinga, Beer spoke about emerging fintech trends, and how Chase is positioning itself as a holistic destination for digital spending, saving, investing, and borrowing. Trends: In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, adoption rates of fintech solutions — online, digital banking — soared. As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Chase has over 55 million digitally active customers, up nearly 5% on a year-over-year basis, and 41 million mobile active customers, up 10% year-over-year. “Last year, accelerated digitization of all industries, including banking," Beer said in a statement on the rising interest in digital-focused solutions. “Customers are embracing, across the spectrum — across age groups, segments, geography — self-service and digital banking in a way they hadn’t previously.” Specifically, Beer said customers have stepped up their embrace of Chase’s highly secure, and easy-to-use digital self-service channel, via the Chase Mobile Banking App. “We’re seeing customers habituated into digital banking, in a way that would have likely happened, but may have taken longer. These trends ... will continue to accelerate.” Expansion: In ensuring that customers get full end-to-end service across all of its channels, Chase recently announced an expansion of its digital consumer banking arm, to Europe. The new digital bank will offer U.K. consumers a completely new banking choice, with tailored products and features. “With each of the features that we launch, you see great customer adoption,” Beer noted. “We’re very careful, and make sure that we’re doing the right thing.” Other large launches include an expanded credit product, allowing customers the tools to monitor and improve their credit, as well as enhanced budgeting and payments functionality. “Customer adoption of budgeting has been huge over this period. Being able to set a budget, and track it, is really easy through visualization,” she said. “For Zelle, we’ve focused on making sure that real-time payments are easy, secure, and free.” With Chase, users are able to have their peer-to-peer transactions land, in their bank account, for free, instantly, which is a large differentiator. Adding, other platform additions include QuickAccept, part of Chase’s contactless payment initiative, which allows businesses to accept payments, anytime and anywhere. Investing: In a discussion on providing users with reliable access to markets, enabling them to take advantage of emerging market opportunities and volatility, Chase offers You Invest. “We have a fantastic self-directed offer,” Beer said. “Our You Invest product is a competitor in this space and we’re constantly investing in it.” Helping customers stay-up-to-date with market opportunities, Chase also offers research and education tools that are unmatched, according to Beer: "It's about making sure investors are making good decisions for their risk appetite, not chasing trends, but investing for the long-term.” Going Forward: Chase is looking to continue investing in research and development, heavily. “There are a few things we’re focused on. One, making our digital channels work harder for our customers, giving them advice in the context of their financial picture,” Beer noted in reference to Chase’s ability to predict recurring payments and nudging customers to save and invest enough through advisory and digital channels. “The other thing is making everything real-time and automated. Making sure every single pain point is easier and more straightforward.” The ultimate goal — to serve a broader number of households with inclusive banking solutions. “It’s really about providing a broad spectrum of solutions to allow households to better have control over their finances," said Beer. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: VC And Business Founder Randall Kaplan Talks Life, Relationships And InnovationFintech Focus For March 15, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.