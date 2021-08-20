Over 80 people who paid $12,500 to go to Duke's Coach K Academy were 'likely' exposed to Legionella bacteria

Dozens of people who paid five figures to attend Duke's annual fantasy basketball camp with coach Mike Krzyzewski were probably exposed to the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease.

Duke said in a statement Thursday night that 84 people who attended the camp were being treated for illnesses after "likely" being exposed to Legionella bacteria. The school said that the attendees had "reported flu-like symptoms that include fever, muscle fatigue, nausea and respiratory distress."

The "Coach K Academy" was held from Aug. 11-15. Adult camp attendees pay $12,500 to participate in the five-day affair hosted by the legendary Duke men's basketball coach. According to the camp's website, attendees go "from opening day tryouts to Sunday’s championship tournament" during the camp and play games at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The 2021 was the last camp held with Krzyzewski as the team's coach. The 2021-22 season is set to be his last as he'll retire at the end of the season and will be replaced by Jon Scheyer.

The school said that the exposure to the bacteria likely happened in the school's training room and nowhere else in the Schwartz-Butters athletic building. Duke also noted that no students had been exposed to the bacteria and that every person experiencing symptoms was expected to fully recover.

"Duke infectious disease specialists have worked with federal, state and local public health officials to identify the source of the exposure, which likely occurred in a training room in the Schwartz-Butters Building," Duke said in its statement. "All the individuals who were exposed to the bacteria have been positively identified and have been contacted by Duke physicians."

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria grows in warm water. The disease can be treated with antibiotics and isn’t contagious as the bacteria does not spread from person to person.

