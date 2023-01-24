8 Saints practice squad players not brought back for 2023

The New Orleans Saints retained half of their 16-man practice squad and added a couple of new players on reserve/future contracts for the 2023 season, but the other half of their practice squad hasn’t been retained for the upcoming offseason. These reserve/future contracts are low-cost deals to help fill out the 90-man summer roster, so why wouldn’t the Saints bring back everyone possible if they were already in the building?

They could have any number of reasons — players could choose to pass on the offer and try their luck with other teams, they may be considering retirement, or the Saints could simply choose to go in a different direction. If the team’s plans change, those players could probably be brought back easily enough on a standard contract. At the end of day, those reasons are their own, and these guys are now free agents who can try out and sign with whoever they please. So who wasn’t brought back from 2022? Let’s explore:

G/C Josh Andrews

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

WR Kawaan Baker

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

OG Drew Desjarlais

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

OT Sage Doxtater

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

TE J.P. Holtz

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

OT Derrick Kelly

Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

DE Niko Lalos

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kevin White

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire