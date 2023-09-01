8 Broncos players begin 2023 season on injured reserve

After setting their 53-man roster and 17-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos are now set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

In addition to the 70 players on the active roster and practice squad, the Broncos also have eight players on injured reserve, three of whom will be eligible to return to the team later this year.

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (Achilles), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (ACL), receiver Jalen Virgil (meniscus) and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (undisclosed) are all out for the entire season.

Outside linebacker Christopher Allen (groin) also reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation and clearing waivers. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team, Allen will be out for the year.

Denver safety P.J. Locke (leg), offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (hand) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) all went on IR after the initial 53-man roster was set, which means they can return after four games.

Here’s a quick look at the team’s players on IR going into Week 1.

WR Tim Patrick (Achilles; out for season)

ILB Jonas Griffith (ACL; out for season)

WR Jalen Virgil (meniscus; out for season)

OLB Christopher Allen (groin; out for season)

DL Forrest Merrill (undisclosed; out for season)

DB P.J. Locke (leg; out at least 4 games)

OT Alex Palczewski (hand; out at least 4 games)

CB K'Waun Williams (ankle; out at least 4 games)

PUP: OLB Baron Browning (knee; out at least 4 games)

Browning is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and similar to the IR players, he will be eligible to return to the active roster after four games.

Suspended: DL Eyioma Uwazurike (out at least 2023 season)

Uwazurike is not injured, but he is set to miss the entire 2023 season after being suspended by the NFL for gambling.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire