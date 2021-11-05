76ers resume fining Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers fined All-Star guard Ben Simmons his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and plan to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The 76ers fined Ben Simmons his $360K game salary for missing Thursday’s game and plan to resume fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations. Story: es.pn/3CQEAwC – 12:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saben Lee and Isaiah Livers (G League assignments) will not play tonight vs. #Sixers.

PHI will be without Tobias Harris (health and safety), Danny Green (hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal).

#DFS – 1:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

There are many reasons why the Pistons are unlikely to trade for Ben Simmons. I walked through them ahead of tonight’s Pistons-Sixers game

freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:13 AM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

In an alternate universe, Ben Simmons will play at the LCA tonight.

The Pistons are among several teams rumored to be interested in the disgruntled star. But for now, Detroit is an unlikely destination for Simmons. For multiple reasons

freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:27 AM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Ben Simmons, The 76ers and Mental Health shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:21 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This is another nice win for the Sixers without Tobias Harris (and Ben Simmons) against the Bulls. This week looked like it would be a lot different before tipoff Monday with no Embiid and Harris likely out until late next week. Instead, Philly gets two wins in a row. – 9:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Damn skippy Doc Rivers was answering more Ben Simmons questions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Billy Donovan has had as distraction-free an NBA career as a coach can have. Here’s why …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

There is a fan here in a Ben Simmons boathouse row jersey, but he taped over Simmons’ name with red tape with the word “nobody” written on it #Sixers – 7:55 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Pretty much everyone who has stepped on the floor has made a contribution so far for the Sixers, who are up on the Bulls 29-19 after 1, despite Tobias Harris (protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (long-term sitch) all out of the lineup. Seth Curry with 9 leads way. – 7:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons tells Morey he is still not ready to return to action nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/03/rep… – 4:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: 76ers president Daryl Morey approached All-Star Ben Simmons today about his return to game action, but Simmons restated that he is not yet mentally ready to play and is continuing to seek professional help. There’s no timetable on Simmons‘ return to the floor. – 3:37 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A new episode of The Bell Ringer coming at you as @Nick_Friar and I discuss whether Ben Simmons will play a game this season for Philly. We also talk Tyrese Maxey, the bench additions, and Batman. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire – 11:05 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The communication failures continue in the Ben Simmons saga — what yesterday’s report means in practical terms phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-… – 9:35 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jazz-Kings was great. Such incredible skill on both sides. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are a beautiful combo.

I keep wondering if a De’Aaron Fox-Ben Simmons swap would benefit all involved (i.e. teams and players). – 11:50 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is out tomorrow against the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness

Tobias Harris is out due to the health and safety protocols

Ben Simmons remains out due to personal reasons

Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report #Sixers – 5:41 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:

While Simmons has reportedly rejected to work with “team doctors,” he has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA. The original report was a bit misleading as it seemed like he was refusing help entirely. – 5:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as during the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th, since he hasn’t scrimmaged yet? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/GXS9yJzAey – 4:00 PM

The Sixers will again place Simmons’ future salary into an escrow account, sources said. Earlier this season, the Sixers released Simmons’ money from escrow after he had been initially cooperative on a path toward returning to play. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021

Simmons has been showing up regularly at the team’s facility for some daily basketball activity with coaches and individual teammates, but the Sixers will begin fining him again for failures to participate in other requirements, such as strength training, film study and some presence at team practices and game-day shootarounds, sources said. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021

Kyle Neubeck: I don’t know anyone of any significance in Sixers’ org who would leak accusations Simmons is faking mental health issue, and team has (in recent past) offered to provide resources to Simmons there *if* it’s something he feels he needs help with. Circulating otherwise is reckless -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / October 21, 2021