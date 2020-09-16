After 7 years, Packers LB Christian Kirksey finally has a Week 1 win

Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey enjoyed a career first on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
For the very first time in his NFL career, Kirksey’s team is 1-0 entering Week 2.
After six straight seasons of suffering through a season-opening loss (or tie) with the Cleveland Browns, Kirksey enjoyed the Packers’ 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
“It’s my first time ever in my career being 1-0 to start the season,” Kirksey said Wednesday. “I definitely had a kick out of that. So I’m just excited.”
In Cleveland, Kirksey’s team lost five Week 1 games and tied another. The average deficit of the five losses was 15.2 points.
Kirksey’s teams in Week 1, 2014-2020
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|Score
|2014
|at PIT
|L
|27-30
|2015
|at NYJ
|L
|10-31
|2016
|at PHI
|L
|10-29
|2017
|vs. PIT
|L
|18-21
|2018
|vs. PIT
|T
|21-21
|2019
|vs. TEN
|L
|13-43
|2020
|at MIN
|W
|43-34
Kirksey led the team in tackles with 12 stops during the Packers’ win over the Vikings.