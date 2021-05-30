7 ways 49ers can shore up WR corps

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It might be extreme to call the 49ers lack of wide receiver depth a ‘problem,’ for them going into the 2021 season, but it stands out when doing an assessment of their roster with training camp lurking. There are a few ways they can go about addressing that if they feel the need to.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel top the depth chart, and should provide a quality one-two punch for the 49ers in the run and pass games. After that the options at that position runs the gamut from questionable to bleak.

If a couple of the question marks like Jalen Hurd and Travis Benjamin work out – that group will look a lot better. It stands to reason San Francisco could look to improve their receiving corps, and they have a couple avenues to do so.

Here are seven ways the 49ers can bolster their depth at wide receiver:

Trade for Julio Jones

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

This is the best and most obvious way to improve this group. Jones is still one of the four or five best pass catchers in the league even at Age 32. He'd immediately elevate San Francisco's receiving corps to one of the NFL's best.

Trade for Anthony Miller

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Miller hasn't quite broken out in Chicago yet as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The former Memphis standout is a good option out of the slot and averaged 45 receptions, 521 yards and four touchdowns per year through his first three seasons. A late-round pick for Miller would be helpful in replacing Kendrick Bourne at a cheap rate.

Sign Dede Westbrook

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook has been in contact with the 49ers, and should be ready for camp after tearing his ACL last October. Prior to getting hurt though he'd fallen out of favor in Jacksonville after racking up a combined 132 catches, 1,377 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. He'd be another question mark, but he'd help the team's depth going into camp and give them another option to assess.

Sign Golden Tate

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tate, 32, is past his prime and turns 33 in August. He's a free agent though who brings a ton of toughness and at one time was a tremendous receiver after the catch. If nothing else he'd be a reliable veteran who might wind up landing in the fourth or fifth receiver spot depending on how the rest of the group shakes out. He wasn't good last season for the Giants, but in 2019 with New York he posted 676 yards and six touchdowns on 49 catches. At best he's the third WR, at worst he's veteran depth.

Sign Josh Doctson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Doctson never lived up to his first-round billing after Washington selected him No. 22 overall out of TCU in the 2016 draft. He put together a couple productive years in 2017 and 2018 when he hauled in a combined 79 receptions 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns in 31 games. A hamstring injury limited him to just one game with the Vikings in 2019, and he opted out of last season. He's in the same category as Westbrook in that he's a sizable question mark, but adding him gives the 49ers another option to put into the WR3 mix.

Midseason trade

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers ran into a wide receiver problem in 2019 and traded for Emmanuel Sanders. They could find themselves in a similar spot this year if they don't address the issue before the season. Availability of players will depend on health and team performances, so names aren't necessarily available. However, if the 49ers still need help after the first few weeks, expect them to explore the market for a game-changing player the way they did with Sanders.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • CG: MIL@WSH - 5/29/21

    Condensed Game: The Brewers scored four runs in the 6th to power the team to a 6-2 win and a sweep of the doubleheader against the Nationals

  • Titans’ A.J. Brown makes CBS Sports’ top 25 under 25 list

    Jeffery Simmons was a glaring omission from this list.

  • Don't Waste Your Money on Penny Stocks, These 3 Stocks Are Better Buys

    Even $100 invested in these three stocks could help you to set up your portfolio for long-term success.

  • Kyrsten Sinema called the Jan. 6 commission 'critical,' but missed the Senate vote

    A vote to advance the legislation was defeated in a 54-35 vote, garnering the support of all present Democrats and six Republicans.

  • Could Matt Patricia be the heir to Bill Belichick, as the coach or G.M. or both?

    Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has returned to the team in a role with a different title and far different duties. The Schrutian “special assistant to the head coach” is indeed assisting head coach Bill Belichick, in many different ways. The situation invites reasonable speculation as to whether this could lead to Patricia getting [more]

  • Steelers check in with one of the biggest offenses in the NFL

    The Steelers offense is big. Really big.

  • Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

    Check out our early wide receiver fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Kyle Larson captures Busch Pole Award for Coca-Cola 600

    Kyle Larson topped the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying leaderboard Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, snagging the first starting position for the annual Coca-Cola 600. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet posted a 180.282-mph lap around the 1.5-mile track in Concord, North Carolina. Larson knocked teammate Chase Elliott off the top spot, and then Ricky Stenhouse […]

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.