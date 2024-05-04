7-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Ledecky received the honor with 18 others on Friday, May 3, including Olympian Jim Thorpe, who was honored posthumously

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US swimmer Katie Ledecky (L) in the East Room of the White House

Katie Ledecky has a Presidential Medal of Freedom!

The Olympian, 27, — who is the most decorated Olympic female swimmer in history — can now add the highest medal that can be awarded to a U.S. civilian to her collection.

She was among 19 people to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 3. The medal is presented to "individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," per the White House.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

"Don't let age get in your way. Katie, age is just a number, kid," Biden, 81, said to Ledecky in a speech before giving her the honor, comparing her preparation for her fourth Olympics to his seeking a second term in office.

The swimmer paired a black and white floral printed skirt with a black suit jacket to receive the honor and sat next to fellow recipient John Kerry.



Olympian Jim Thorpe, who became the first Native American to earn an Olympic gold medal in 1912 when he won the decathlon and pentathlon events, was presented with the honor posthumously. He died in 1953.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky arrives for the Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC.

“Obviously, growing up in this area, I know what a huge honor this is,” Ledecky, who was born in Bethesda, Md., told the Washington Post. “I feel very connected to this area. I know this is a national kind of award, but to me it feels almost local. I get to come home for this for a couple of days. This is my community.”

Ledecky has won seven gold medals and three silver medals since she made her Olympics debut at the 2012 Games in London at 15. She's become an Olympic champion at every swimming distance from 200 m to 1500 m.

Additionally, the athlete has won 16 world championship titles in her sport, making her the most decorated world champion swimmer, regardless of gender.

Ledecky, who hopes to qualify to compete in the 2024 Olympics at the Olympic trials in June, recently told PEOPLE how she's preparing for her fourth games.

Branger/Roger Viollet via Getty Jim Thorpe

"I'm training hard. I'm in the pool 10 times a week. I'm in the weight room five times a week, just putting in the hours, trying to get better in training, and competing about once a month," she said.

Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 include Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2023; Opal Lee, an activist who played a part in making Juneteenth a national holiday; and Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space and the second female director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Donald Miralle /Sports Illustrated via Getty Katie Ledecky victorious with gold medal after Women's 200M Freestyle Finals

Ledecky is the latest athlete to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden. Gymnast Simone Biles received the honor in 2022.



Read the original article on People.