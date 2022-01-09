7 takeaways from the first-half as the Eagles trail Cowboys 30-17

With Jalen Hurts and 10 others listed as inactive, the Eagles played the Cowboys tough early on, but offensive mistakes and poor play and the secondary has resulted in a 30-17 Dallas lead at the half.

The Cowboys’ offense entered the game with some inconsistencies, but Dak Prescott tossed four first-half touchdown passes, including two for Cedric Wilson.

With two more quarters to play, here are seven first-half takeaways.

1. Minshew steady

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) stands on the field against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the Jets, but Minshew was solid early on, going 12-19 passing, for 106-yards, and one touchdown to Tyree Jackson.

2. Dak groove back

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to get the Dallas offense back on track, Prescott was 16-21 passing, for 240-yards, and four first-half touchdowns.

3. Cedric Wilson dominant

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were solid in the first half, but Cedric Wilson dominated the Eagles to the tune of 4 catches, 82-yards, and 2 touchdowns.

4. Ezekiel Elliott strong

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball a Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andre Chachere (21) and Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) defend during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott had 9 carries for 56-yards and averaged 6.2 yards per touch.

5. Eagles cornerbacks struggles

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to pass the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Cameron Malveaux (59) defends during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and Steven Nelson on the bench, all three Dallas wide receivers averaged 15+ yards per catch or more in the first half.

6. Kenneth Gainwell is a keeper

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell had 8 carries for 63-yards and 1 touchdown. He also logged 3 catches in the passing game.

7. Random notes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Milton Williams was dominant, logging 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure, and a ton of disruption.

JaCoby Stevens, K’Von Wallace look lost in space at times and it’s hard to complain about their lack of playing time.

Arryn Siposs’s botched punt cost the Eagles a late score after Dallas had an excellent scoring position.

Jalen Reagor had two rushes and 1 catch and could be headed towards a Cordarralle Patterson role.

