7 Ravens earning rave reviews at halfway point of preseason

We’re more than halfway through the preseason, with Baltimore almost having completed training camp and preparing for two final matchups agaisnt the Commanders and Buccaneers.

The Ravens have had several under the radar standouts outside of the big names Like Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham and J.K. Dobbins. The team will hold a walkthrough on Sunday before matching up with Washington on Monday night.

With the regular season fast approaching, we’re looking at seven Baltimore Ravens currently earning rave reviews.

Zay Flowers, WR

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The rookie wide receiver has dazzled with his quick feet, athleticism and in ability to leave opposing defenders confused.

Flowers’ arrival should open things up for Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman.

Odafe Oweh, OLB

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The pass rusher has been lights out this summer, and his production should increase with arrival of Jadeveon Clowney.

Del’Shawn Phillips, ILB

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Phillips has flashed his versatility during camp, making interceptions, recovering a fumble in full-team drills, and looking comfortable in the middle.

With Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith sitting out against the Eagles, Phillips played 58 of the team’s 75 defensive snaps and led Baltimore with ten tackles, including one for loss.

Kevon Seymour, CB

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

During Friday’s practice Seymour cut underneath a pass intended for Tylan Wallace to make a leaping interception.

He’s been healthy throughout camp and could be considered the most consistent corner this summer outside of Marlon Humphrey.

Seynour was consistent and solid in the first preseason game also.

Sean Ryan, WR

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The former Rutgers wide receiver has been making splashy plays all training camp and hauled in the catch of the summer on Friday, leaping over Tae Hayes.

Keaton Mitchell, RB

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If the decision comes down to Mitchell or Melvin Gordon, Baltimore has to be inclined to keep the talented running back out of ECU.

Mitchell rushed six times for 11 yards, caught one of two targets for nine receiving yards and returned three kickoffs for 73 yards in the Ravens’ 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles last Saturday night.

Mitchell is a true dual-threat running back who has been dynamic through the first three weeks of camp.

Todd Monken, OC

Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The former University of Georgia offensive coordinator has infused a lot of one-back and three- and four-receiver sets, with the hopes of opening up the Baltimore offense.

The Ravens finished in the middle of the pack in total offense in the NFL last season and Monken has started to involve quarterback Lamar Jackson more in the weekly gameplanning, and scheme implementation.

The team is using less 12 personnel and moving more towards a spread out offense that gives Lamar Jackson more ownership at the line of scrimmage.

For Monken, the biggest goal will be bringing more balance to the offense, while keeping some big-named wide receivers happy and engaged.

Early-on, Monken is spreading the ball out and designing plays to get Baltimore’s dynamic receivers the ball in space with room to run after the catch.

