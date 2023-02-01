7 best quarterbacks Rams are scheduled to face in 2023

Even though the Rams finished with one of the worst records in football this season, their schedule in 2023 will be a difficult one. It looks particularly challenging when looking at the quarterbacks they’ll face.

Here’s a list of the seven best quarterbacks they’ll go up against next season, though we don’t yet know when each matchup will take place. The NFL will release the schedule sometime this spring, giving us a better idea of how tough the Rams’ slate will be.

Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow is one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL, so the Rams will have their hands full again next season when they face him for the second time in three years. Obviously, they managed to beat him and the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but that wasn’t Burrow’s fault. His offensive line was putrid.

With even slightly improved pass protection, Burrow should continue to get even better in 2023 and the Bengals will be among the Super Bowl favorites again after back-to-back AFC title game appearances.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts really burst onto the scene this year and is an MVP finalist after leading the Eagles to a 14-1 record in his 15 starts. He takes care of the ball better than most quarterbacks, throwing just six interceptions, and his running ability makes him an incredibly difficult player to defend.

This season, he threw for 3,701 yards and rushed for 760, accounting for 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing). With 2023 being his fourth NFL season, there’s no reason to believe he won’t become an even more prolific passer next year.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

It’s not completely clear whether Jackson will be on the Ravens come September as he and the team try to work out a long-term contract. But for now, he’s expected to be Baltimore’s QB in 2023.

In Jackson’s only career start against the Rams, he led the Ravens to a 45-6 win at the Coliseum, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for 95 yards. It was one of his best performances in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Like Jackson, Rodgers’ future with his current team is up in the air. The Packers could trade him this offseason, which would thrust Jordan Love into the starting lineup for the Packers’ game against the Rams in 2023.

Rodgers may not have had a great season in 2022, throwing his most interceptions (12) since 2008, but he’s still an above-average quarterback capable of leading a team to the playoffs. And with the Rams going to Lambeau Field again, beating Rodgers and the Packers there will be difficult.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott is a polarizing player, at times showing brilliance but also committing way too many turnovers; he led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite only playing 12 games. There’s no doubt he’ll be under center for Dallas again in 2023, and he’ll do so with a new offensive coordinator.

The Rams are 3-1 against Prescott in his career, including a playoff win following the 2018 season. He’ll be considered a much better quarterback if he can cut down on the turnovers, but there’s no telling that’ll happen.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Watson looked terrible in his return late last season, throwing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions with the Browns. He only completed 58.2% of his passes and looked nothing like the quarterback he was in Houston.

He’ll have a more regular offseason in Cleveland this year, which could yield better results in 2023, but Watson has a lot to prove to the Browns still.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

The Cardinals haven’t yet hired a new head coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury but they’re hoping whoever they do bring in has a better showing with Murray. There’s also the injury concern with Murray.

It’s unclear when he’ll be ready to take the field after tearing his ACL this past season, so it’s possible the Rams will only face him once in 2023 – or maybe not at all, if both games are scheduled early in the season. Murray is another quarterback who didn’t meet expectations in 2022, battling through injury and poor play for Arizona.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire