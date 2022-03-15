6 takeaways from Jets’ C.J. Uzomah deal

Tight end has been an issue for the Jets for years. New York has received little from the position since Chris Herndon’s standout rookie season in 2018 and its offense has struggled as a result.

Joe Douglas made a move to rectify the problem on the first day of free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah helped Cincinnati make the Super Bowl as one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets and profiles as a player who will make an instant impact in the Big Apple — even if he’s not the biggest name.

Here are six takeaways from the Jets landing Uzomah.

Not much of a surprise

Gang Green’s interest in Uzomah was one of the worst-kept secrets in football entering free agency. Ron Middleton unpromptedly praised him at the Senior Bowl and the Jets had plenty of insight into how Uzomah would fit in the locker room from former Bengals teammate Carl Lawson. Uzomah landing in New York seems like a natural fit.

Reliable target

Uzomah worked his way into the Bengals’ good graces by being a reliable target for whoever was under center. Uzomah caught 73.1 percent of passes thrown to him in his seven seasons with Cincinnati, according to SB Nation’s David Wyatt-Hupton. That kind of consistency makes Uzomah more than worth the contract he received.

YAC-ability

Uzomah has the ability to make plays after the catch. As a 6-foot-6 tight end, he bounces off contact frequently and is sneaky fast for his frame. Uzomah gives Zach Wilson an underneath target who can make things happen as soon as he touches the pigskin.

Underrated pass blocker

Much has been made about Uzomah’s receiving ability since news of his deal broke, but he’s more than just a pass-catching tight end. Uzomah allowed just one pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps last season, which ranks fifth out of 49 tight ends, according to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania. Uzomah won’t be asked to block a ton, but he’s good at it when he has to.

Strong addition to the locker room

Uzomah was one of the most beloved — and well-respected — members of a Bengals team that nearly won a Super Bowl in February. He has received praise for his leadership ability, which is something the Jets desperately need given how young their roster is. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Uzomah quickly becomes one of New York’s go-to leaders alongside C.J. Mosley.

Jets likely aren't done yet

It’s going to take more than just Uzomah to fix the Jets’ tight end room. Douglas knows this, which makes it likely New York isn’t done addressing the position. Look for the Jets to add a tight end during the draft. There is plenty of intriguing talent at the position in this year’s class.

