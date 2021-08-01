6 takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 4

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their first week of training camp with a practice on Saturday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

With Carson Wentz still out with a foot injury and the Colts awaiting more information, the team rolled with Jacob Eason as the starter with the first-team offense.

Here are six takeaways from training camp practice No. 4 for the Colts:

Attendence

Some new injuries for the Colts include cornerback Kenny Moore (hip), cornerback Marvell Tell (back) and wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin). Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) suffered an injury during practice. Other players continued to miss practice including quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), running back Nyheim Hines (hip), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring) and safety Rolan Milligan (undisclosed). Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remains on the PUP list while defensive tackle Dayo Odyeingbo (Achilles) remains on the NFI list. Four players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list including cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, cornerback T.J. Carrie and offensive tackle Julién Davenport.

Eason Shaky In QB1 Work

The Colts are turning to their 2020 fourth-round pick in Eason to be the starter while Wentz is out. There is going to be a pretty big learning curve after Eason sat his entire rookie season behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. Getting reps and making mistakes will be part of the learning curve for Eason, of course. But the early showings indicate many growing pains on the way for the Washington product. In team drills on Saturday, Eason was 10-for-22 with a touchdown and two interceptions, per George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. The Colts need to see what they have in Eason so he should continue to see the bulk of the work with the first-team offense but expect a lot of growing pains.

Young Edge Rushers Showing Out

It was a strong week for the young edge rushers, who are getting plenty of reps in team drills. Rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye has been strong in his first week of training camp, flashing incredible bend and athleticism from the edge. There's also an encouraging sign from Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay, both of which have been strong to open camp. Banogu has been a menace as a pass rusher, collecting a pair of "sacks" against Will Holden during team drills. Turay has also been looking like a player who is getting further past the ankle complications that hindered him in 2020. All three of these young edge rushers have been stacking together strong practices, albeit without pads.

Bobby Okereke Ready To Break Out

The third-year linebacker in Okereke showed during the first week that he's ready to take on the full-time MIKE duties in the middle of the defense. As Anthony Walker departed this offseason to sign with the Cleveland Browns, Okereke has been stepping up to lead the unit. Where the difference has been coming from is in coverage where Okereke has recorded an interception in the last two practices. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talked about what he's seen from the Stanford product. "Bobby (Okereke) has been doing well," Eberflus told reporters Saturday. "He’s done a good job with his keys and his eye discipline. The next thing Bobby needs to work on is his footwork and he’s continued to work on that. He’s done a good job with that and all that’s doing is it’s taking him closer to the football and that’s what you’re seeing on the field.” The Colts have been without Darius Leonard to start camp and it isn't clear when he will be back, but Okereke has been doing a fine job leading the way while making a few splash plays.

Full Pads Are Coming

For the first week of camp, the Colts have been working without pads as they get used to the rigorous schedule of daily work. But they will be throwing on the pads when the team returns for the second week of training camp on Monday, Aug. 2. This will give us a better idea about which players are truly showing potential for a breakout and which may have benefitted from the fact that there are no pads and less contact.

Frank Reich Returns Monday

Reich, who has been quarantined since he tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to return Monday to the team. He has been involved via Zoom, but there is nothing like being out on the field with the squad. "Yeah, chomping at the bit. He’s ready to go, he’s going to be back Monday so we’re excited about that. He texts me every day. We talk about the video – offense and defense – and he’s ready to get at it," said Matt Eberflus on Saturday." Despite being fully vaccinated and testing positive, Reich was asymptomatic. The Colts still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

