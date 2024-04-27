6 players Giants should consider on Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants addressed their need for reinforcements in the secondary by drafting Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin and Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips on Day 2 and currently hold three day three picks with which to further pick up some depth pieces, including one in the fourth round.

Let’s look at some of the players who could be on their radar:

Michigan G Trevor Keegan

The Giants have struggled to find reliable starters at the guard positions over the past few years and will hope that adding Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency will stabilize their line for the next few seasons. However, a rookie could potentially work their way into the mix to provide further depth.

Keegan could be a candidate, having thrived in a pro-style system under Jim Harbaugh. In 2023, he didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty all season.

Gibbs, who was one of the defensive standouts during Shrine Bowl week, comes from a college that has developed a few promising linebacker prospects in recent years and could be good value in the later rounds for a Giants team that would like to improve their linebacker depth. He broke up six passes last year and these abilities in coverage could make him an option to use in a situational role as a rookie, with a view towards hopefully developing him for a bigger role down the road.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Despite drafting Malik Nabers in the first round, the Giants could look to add another weapon to their passing game by selecting Franklin, who was widely expected to be selected on day two. He has a nice combination of speed and hands, with the ability to get open and make the first defender miss. He set multiple school records during a productive career with the Ducks.

Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara

Although the Giants now have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux coming off the edge, they could still do with adding some upside to their bench at the defensive end position. Kamara is a good athlete who ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has been a productive pass rusher at the college level. He racked up 13 sacks in 2023 and forced five fumbles over the past three years.

With the departure of Saquon Barkley, the Giants will be looking for young players who show the potential to make plays in the running game. Guerendo showcased his outstanding speed when he ran a 4.33 at the scouting combine and broke out in 2023 with over a thousand yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns after transferring from Wisconsin where he had been splitting carries with a few other players. His 161-yard performance in the Holiday Bowl against USC also opened eyes.

FSU QB Jordan Travis

Having not yet drafted a quarterback, the Giants may still be considering selecting one as a developmental project. Travis is one player who is still undrafted who could fit the bill. Although he lacks ideal size, what appeals about Travis is that he doesn’t turn the ball over very often. He threw just two interceptions in the 2023 season and only 13 over his last 34 games.