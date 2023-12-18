6 Michigan offensive players Alabama fans should know about

In two weeks from Pasadena, Nick Saban and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Jim Harbaugh and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup.

Aside from the elite head coaching battle that will be taking place on New Year’s Day, some of the best talent in college football will strap it up between the white lines to determine who will play for the national championship in Houston.

As we patiently await the highly anticipated matchup, here are six offensive players for the Wolverines that Alabama fans should get to know.

McCarthy is a more than capable quarterback that Alabama will have to defend wisely. Not only can McCarthy carve you up with his arm, but he is more than capable of making plays with his legs as well.

Running back Blake Corum

Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in college football. On the season Corum has over 1,000 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. Despite his small stature, Corum runs hard and does a great job of picking up the tough yards for the Wolverines.

Running back Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards is part No. 2 of a dynamic duo at running back for Michigan. Edwards does a great job of filling in for Corum and is also a physical back who picks up the tough yards.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson

Wilson is without question the top perimeter playmaker for the Michigan offense. Wilson is a touchdown machine in the Wolverine passing game, hauling in 11 touchdowns on the season.

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson

Johnson is a big-bodied receiver who makes tough, contested catches for the Michigan offense. Johnson’s size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for opposing defensive backs.

Tight end Colston Loveland

Like any other Harbaugh-coached team, tight end is an important position and sophomore Colston Loveland is a good one. Loveland has hauled in 40 receptions for 571 yards on the season and will be one of the better tight ends Alabama has faced all season.

