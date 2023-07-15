58 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 58 for New England

The countdown continues with the New England Patriots being 58 days away from their regular season opener on September 10.

We’re celebrating by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 58 jersey throughout franchise history.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was the last player to wear the numbers. The former Alabama standout came into the NFL with big shoes to fill considering he took over the number for former All-Pro linebacker Jamie Collins.

There’s no secret that the Patriots love their linebackers, and several that have come during and before the Bill Belichick era have impacted the team in big ways.

Some have even worn No. 58 on their jersey. Here’s every Patriots player that has worn those numbers (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Anfernee Jennings: 2020-2023

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Jamie Collins: 2019-2022

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

DL Keionta Davis: 2018-2019

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

DE Shea McClellin: 2016

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LB Jonathan Bostic: 2015

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Darius Fleming: 2014

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LB Steve Beauharnais: 2013

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

LB Tracy White: 2010-2012

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

LB Pierre Woods: 2006-2009

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

LB Matt Chatham: 2000-2005

Elsa/Getty Images

LB Marty Moore: 1994-1999

USA TODAY Sports

LB Rob McGovern: 1992

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Richard Harvey: 1990-1991

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Terrence Cooks: 1989

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Pete Brock: 1976-1987

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

C Doug Dumler: 1973-1975

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Doug Satcher: 1966-1968

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

