58 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 58 for New England
The countdown continues with the New England Patriots being 58 days away from their regular season opener on September 10.
We’re celebrating by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 58 jersey throughout franchise history.
Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was the last player to wear the numbers. The former Alabama standout came into the NFL with big shoes to fill considering he took over the number for former All-Pro linebacker Jamie Collins.
There’s no secret that the Patriots love their linebackers, and several that have come during and before the Bill Belichick era have impacted the team in big ways.
Some have even worn No. 58 on their jersey. Here’s every Patriots player that has worn those numbers (via Pro Football Reference):
LB Anfernee Jennings: 2020-2023
OLB Jamie Collins: 2019-2022
DL Keionta Davis: 2018-2019
DE Shea McClellin: 2016
LB Jonathan Bostic: 2015
OLB Darius Fleming: 2014
LB Steve Beauharnais: 2013
LB Tracy White: 2010-2012
LB Pierre Woods: 2006-2009
LB Matt Chatham: 2000-2005
LB Marty Moore: 1994-1999
LB Rob McGovern: 1992
LB Richard Harvey: 1990-1991
LB Terrence Cooks: 1989
OL Pete Brock: 1976-1987
C Doug Dumler: 1973-1975
LB Doug Satcher: 1966-1968
