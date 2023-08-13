53-man roster projections for Cardinals after preseason opener

With a preseason game in the books, the Arizona Cardinals are about three weeks away from having to cut the roster down to 53 players.

Since training camp is over and the first preseason game is in the books, let’s take a stab at what the final 53 might look like right now.

Quarterback

It is quite possible that Murray will start the season on the regular season PUP, meaning he will miss the first four weeks, at least.

This is very possible and would be the way for Blough to make the team. He could be active for the emergency QB3 until Murray returns.

Running back

Ingram’s injury makes him a big question mark. Williams led the game in rushing. Emari Demercado could make it here, as he can also do some of the intangible things. Neither Williams nor Demercado played any special teams except for Demearcado’s two-point conversion to win the game.

Wide receiver

These guys are all pretty much locks. It is going to be hard to keep six at the position.

Tight end

Whiteheart logged more snaps than any other player on either the Cardinals or Broncos on Friday. The first three are locks. There is a battle for the fourth spot.

Whiteheart could be practice squad material, too, as reserve offensive lineman Dennis Daley was used as a third tight end some.

Offensive line

Eight appear to be locks. Beachum seems to have the edge over Josh Jones as Beachum started at left tackle in the game as Humphries did not play.

The question is who is OL9. Do they need a tackle or a guard more?

Wilkinson can play tackle. So can Daley. Beachum would be the swing tackle. So here we go with Hayes instead of Jones.

Defensive line

Rashard Lawrence appears to really be the back of the depth chart at nose tackle. He could make it here if they prefer Stills, a rookie, on the practice squad.

Outside linebacker

It could be hard to keep six but Dimukeje logged 16 special teams snaps on Friday, the most on the team. If Sanders or Ojulari were healthy enough to play, perhaps they get those snaps. For now, we give Dimukeje a roster spot. He is probably player No. 52 or 53.

Inside linebacker

It feels like all five are locks and there is no room for anyone else.

Cornerback

We don’t know the plan with Williams yet. The way the rest of the roster goes, there is only room for four cornerbacks. That means Antonio Hamilton, despite a fully guaranteed contract, could get cut. He played only five special teams snaps, while Boyd got 11. And while Hamilton is listed as a starting cornerback, he played deep into the game.

It could be a tossup for Hamilton or Boyd for that last spot.

Safety

The three are set. The last is a question mark. It could be Chachere and it might be JuJu Hughes.

Hughes was the first in the game after Thompson game out on Friday, but Chachere logged 15 snaps on special teams, while Hughes only had five.

Specialists

I still give Haack the edge at punter over Nolan Cooney. We will see, though.

