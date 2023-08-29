5 things we want to see from Iowa football’s 2023 debut

Football is back. It is officially game week for the first time this season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. All of the offseason talk and gossip, all of the debates and speculation, that all comes to an end now. It’s finally time for the Hawkeyes to take the field!

In the last season before the college football landscape rapidly changes, the Hawkeyes start it all off at home against Utah State. The Mountain West Conference competitor is coming off a down season where they went 6-7. It is what should be a tune-up game for a Hawkeyes team with Big Ten championship game aspirations.

As we saw last year, though, no game should be taken for granted. The Hawkeyes were taken to the wire in the season opener by South Dakota State and lost a tight battle against rival Iowa State. This year, Iowa hopes their season debut goes a lot smoother than a 7-3 win in which they fail to score a touchdown. Here are five things we need to see from the Hawkeyes against Utah State.

The offense makes things look easier

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

We all know that Iowa isn’t going to break out on Saturday with a USC-level offense. That was ridiculous given where the team was last year. The realistic goal, however, would be for things to look easier this year for the Hawks.

Last season everything on the offensive end was quite painful. They were allergic to the end zone and prone to constant three-and-outs. They never really got into a rhythm or looked in sync. That should be the big goal against Utah State. Under new starting quarterback Cade McNamara, we want to see this offense start to string together drives and put some dang points on the board!

Improved running lanes for Kaleb Johnson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa is a running team first and foremost. Kirk Ferentz believes heavily in controlling the ball with the run game. Iowa has been unable to adhere to its traditional philosophy due to subpar offensive line play. The Hawkeyes have a star ready to shine in sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson, but he needs help up front.

A defensive lineman steps up

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With the unfortunate news that defensive tackle Noah Shannon will be suspended, Iowa is in need of a defensive lineman who can step up. Sure, they return Logan Lee and Joe Evans, but they are losing a big piece in Shannon. Look for either defensive end Deontae Craig, or junior tackle Yahya Black in his new starting role to make an impact. Aaron Graves and Jeremiah Pittman were also listed in the first two-deep.

The emergence of a new top pass catcher

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

In order for the offense to look more competent it will need a new top target in the passing game. Sam LaPorta was the guy for Iowa over the past few years, but he’s now playing on Sundays. There’s a huge hole just waiting to be filled by somebody.

Could one of Iowa’s two potential star tight ends in Luke Lachey or Erick All use the opportunity to break out early in 2023? Could we see a fully-healthy Diante Vines finally experience that breakout against Utah State? Don’t count out newcomers Seth Anderson and Kaleb Brown either! Or, longtime receiver Nico Ragaini.

Play like the favorite

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Above all, Iowa needs to play like the better team against Utah State. They are the favorite for a reason. Do not play down to your competition, this is the perfect time to make a statement to the rest of the college football world.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire