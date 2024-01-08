5 things to know about Oregon’s new cornerback Kam Alexander

All football teams have depth. But it’s the quality of depth that separates the good teams from the great ones.

When Dan Lanning was hired, one of his main objectives at Oregon was to improve the quality of depth on the roster and after two seasons, he has succeeded.

His success continues with the Ducks landing former UT-San Antonio corner Kameryn Alexander. He’ll be a graduate senior for Oregon in 2024 and will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

Oregon’s defense just got better as Alexander is a cover corner and he’ll help out a young defensive back room with his knowledge and experience. Alexander also brings a bit of talent as well and will fight for a starting spot at one of the corner positions.

Here are five things to know about Oregon’s new corner.

Third team is the charm

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander will be a sixth-year senior after spending four years at Sam Houston State of the WAC and then UTSA for a year before transferring to Oregon. SHSU followed Alexander to Conference USA in 2023.

In 2022, Alexander redshirted, which gives him this extra year of eligibility.

He was a really good BearKat

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander was one of Sam Houston State’s top defenders. He appeared in 32 career games for the Bearkats where he posted 52 total tackles, 41 solo stops, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

That level of production continued at UTSA, where he was one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 42 CB among all FBS schools.

Bowl MVP

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

He was named as the Defensive MVP of the Frisco Bowl where UTSA defeated Marshall 35-17. In that game, Alexander had 34 coverage snaps, zero catches allowed, one interception and two pass breakups. The Roadrunners finished 9-4 in 2023.

Possible kick returner

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

If the Ducks are in search of a possible kick returner for 2024, Alexander might be a good choice. Although he didn’t do it in the last two seasons, Alexander did average over 20 yards per return in 2021-22 for Sam Houston State.

Scouts say what?

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sometimes the recruiting services miss on a players or they just slip through the cracks. Alexander seems to be one of those. When he was coming out of Manvel, Texas, Alexander wasn’t rated at all. At Manvel, he was a unanimous all-district selection, posted a pair of interceptions and averaged 25.6 yards per kickoff return during his prep career. Alexander also qualified for the regional track and field meet in the long jump.

He compares to Khyree Jackson

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

While Alexander doesn’t have the lengthy frame that Khyree Jackson did — Jackson was 6-foot-3, Alexander is 5-foot-11 — he definitely has the talent to replace Oregon’s star CB on the edge.

According to PFF, Alexander had a coverage grade of 82.6 in 2023, which ranked 31st among all FBS cornerbacks with a minimum of 300 coverage snaps. In comparison, Jackson had a coverage grade of 77.3 last season.

He's a shut-down corner

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

In order to be an elite cornerback, you have to be confident. When playing out on an island, knowing that you are the best player on the field is almost a prerequisite to succeeding at the position. It appears that Alexander has a little bit of that in him. Here is how he responded when SI’s Max Torres asked him what skill set he brings to Oregon:

“Just a complete shut-down corner. One side of the field is always closed down when I’m on the field and I expect to bring that to Oregon.”

Hard to argue against that as an Oregon fan.

