5 things to know about Alabama’s Week 1 opponent: Miami Hurricanes

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off of a historic 2020 season that resulted in an SEC title, a national championship, a Heisman trophy and a handful of other achievements. They will look to repeat as the best team in college football, but the path to championship No. 19 starts with a contest against the Miami Hurricanes.

The once-great program that played in-your-face football and built a brand recognized all across the nation is looking for a return to relevancy and a chance to play for another title.

With the game just a few days away, here are five things Crimson Tide fans should know about Alabama’s Week 1 opponent, Miami.

5. D'Eriq King needs to succeed

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The former Houston quarterback is entering his second season with Miami, and his final year of eligibility. His name is widely known for his NIL deals, but also for his consistent growth and improvement. King will be trying to prove to fans all across the country, and NFL scouts, why he deserves to be given a chance to play at the next level. He also must show he hasn't been slowed down from the devastating knee injury he suffered in the final game of the 2020 season. It's also worth noting the 24-year-old quarterback is older than three of four quarterbacks in the AFC East (Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson).

4. Manny Diaz

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, Manny Diaz, is entering his third season at the helm of the team. In his two seasons, Diaz has a 14-10 record, but has yet to bring the team to new heights within the ACC. The Hurricanes have consistently fallen behind Clemson and UNC. A win would be huge for Diaz to kick off year No. 3, but a close loss to the defending national champions should be considered a huge, much-needed boost for the young coach's resume. Diaz will also be assuming the role of defensive coordinator in the 2021 season.

3. The Miami secondary

Story continues

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes' secondary returns, in full, for the 2021 season. They did not lose a single player over the offseason, and managed to add a big-time transfer in former Georgia cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Though they bring experience, Miami's secondary has yet to live up to their expectations. Making a statement in Week 1 against Alabama and Bryce Young would be a tone-setter for their season. Players to look out for include Stevenson, star safety Bubba Bolden and cornerback Te'Cory Couch.

2. Rhett Lashlee

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

If the name seems familiar Alabama fans, it's because Lashlee has faced the Crimson Tide before as the Auburn offensive coordinator. Now, he assumes the same position down in Miami. From 2013-2016, Lashlee led the Auburn offense, which resulted in only one Iron Bowl win (2013). He will look for revenge against his old rival from Tuscaloosa. If there's one person on this Miami team to try and crack the Nick Saban code, it would be Lashlee.

1. Their best projected finish in decades

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to 247Sports, which did a deep dive into ESPN's FPI for the Miami Hurricanes, 'The U' is only expected to lose one game and finish with a final record on 11-1. The one game they are projected to lose? Well, that would be against Alabama. This team is hungry and has all the tools needed to be a legitimate threat out of the ACC.

1

1