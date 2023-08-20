5 takeaways from Seahawks 22-14 preseason win over Cowboys

For the first time since 2017 the Seattle Seahawks have opened the preseason with a 2-0 record. Seattle continued their winning ways with a 22-14 win over the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks have treated the 12th Man to two more-thrilling-than-expected exhibition games. Despite the limited appearance from the stars, the Seahawks rookies and reserves gave the Seattle faithful more than enough fireworks.

As we inch closer to the regular season, we begin to learn more about the team, and we’re definitely seeing some early standouts this August. Here are 5 takeaways from the second preseason game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba comes as advertised

I think it’s safe to say easily the splashiest draft pick the Seahawks made that excited the 12’s the most was wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Considered by many to be the top receiver in the draft class, the Seahawks snagged him late in the first round to be a legit No. 3 behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Not to get the cart before the horse, but if the early returns are indicative of anything, JSN may be more than simply No. 3 for the Hawks. In limited action, JSN hauled in all three targets for 58 yards, but the play of the first half was this explosive reception to set up a touchdown one play later.

Jake Bobo REALLY wants a roster spot

One of the standouts early from this preseason for me is undrafted rookie receiver Jake Bobo from UCLA. Bobo made the takeaway list last week for good reason, and right now it seems he is picking up where he left off.

Bobo was second on the team in receiving yards – behind only JSN – with two receptions for 43 yards. His first reception helped kickstart Seattle’s first scoring drive, hauling in a 28-yard reception from Geno Smith.

However, his biggest play came on special teams. Wide receiver John Hall blocked a crucial punt late, but Bobo provided pressure and made sure to drive Dallas’ Rico Dowdle out of the end zone for a crucial safety.

Pass rush came alive

It may be preseason, and offenses may be installing vanilla gameplans, but it does not take away from the fact the Seahawks’ defensive line left their mark Saturday night. Seattle recorded four total sacks, including the game sealing one of Cowboys quarterback Will Grier on 4th down for 20 yards.

Boye Mafe continued to live up to Carroll’s high praise of “most improved” with two tackles, a quarterback hit and two early pass defenses. Second round pick Derick Hall also recorded his first sack as a Seahawk.

Of course it should be noted Jarran Reed logged his first back in Seattle. If this group is truly improved, the Seahawks should be a force to be reckoned with.

Welcome back Tre Brown!

Cornerback Tre Brown has battled injuries in his young career. But when healthy, he has shown he can contribute. He will be competing for a starting spot in a crowded secondary, and he added to his resume against the Cowboys.

Clinging to a 17-14 lead, Dallas was driving on Seattle’s 20-yard line. Grier fired a shot into the end zone, only to have it be picked off by Brown.

Holton Ahlers can ball

Geno Smith is penciled in as the starter, and Drew Lock is the presumptive backup, but we should not be overlooking rookie Holton Ahlers. Undrafted out of East Carolina, Ahlers played the entire second half and made the most of his opportunity.

Ahlers was 7-of-13 passing for 61 yards, but made most of his damage on the ground. Ahlers was second on the team with 7 rushes for 42 yards as he managed Seattle’s offense effectively to maintain the win.

Should he continue like this, Ahlers will make it difficult for the Seahawks to not keep three quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire