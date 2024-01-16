5 takeaways from the Bills’ 31-17 postseason win over the Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs.

The Bills topped the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 31-17in the NFL’s Wild-Card round.

Here are five takeaways from the Bills’ playoff win over the Steelers at Highmark Stadium:

Elements settled down

The highlighted subject ahead of kickoff between Buffalo and Pittsburgh was the weather. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but then was moved to Monday afternoon.

By the time the postseason festivities got going, it was a fine–albeit cold– afternoon. It did not appear to affect the football being played since both quarterbacks found success in the air.

Injuries continue

Gritty plays

In a game that was won by two touchdowns, gritty plays made all the difference for the Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen broke the NFL world when he refused to go down and rushed 52 yards for a touchdown. Then receiver Khalil Shakir mirrored that. When All-Pro defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick tried to tackle Shakir, the Steelers defender ended up on the ground.

Without those efforts, you never know.

Playing clean

Even without tough elements, the Bills have issues with turnovers on occasion. That was not the case against the Steelers. Allen rarely put the ball in harm’s way and it made a difference.

Just like the way Buffalo’s defense worked. Takeaways for the Bills including an interception from cornerback Kaiir Elam and a fumble recovery by Terrel Bernard.

The Bills were close to having a third, too.

Moving on

The Bills are moving on. Buffalo hosts the Kansas City Chiefs.

A difference: It’s in Orchard Park. We’ve not seen a Bills and Chiefs playoff game there in recent years.

