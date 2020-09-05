5 surprise moves by Raiders at cut deadline and what to make of them

There are always surprises that happen at the cutdown deadline for each team. High profile free agents are signed, players are drafted and hyped up, and camp reports have everyone excited about players only to see them let go.

1. Swing tackle shuffle

The surprise here is the combination of moves by the Raiders. First it was the trade of David Sharpe to Washington, which in and of itself is no big surprise. Sharpe was in a competition to be the team’s swing tackle, but it was clear Sam Young was leading the way in that area. I even asked offensive coordinator Greg Olson why the team felt comfortable making that move, and his response confirmed Young’s value.

“Well, Sam Young came in, one of the players that we signed in the offseason and had a very good camp, so it made it a little bit easier to make that move,” Olson responded. “We like Sam and we like the development of Brandon Parker.”

Then Sam Young was among the players released, while Parker made the 53-man roster. Sharpe outplayed Parker in relief of Trent Brown last season.

Making sense of it:

Teams will often release a veteran and keep the developmental player for now, and a few days later, they do the switcheroo. They do this often. They did it with Kyle Wilber and Josh Mauro last season, signing both back a few days after the waiver period and placing Isaiah Johnson and Nathan Peterman on IR with designation to return. Alternatively, they could bring Young back after the first game of the season, signing him to a non-guaranteed contract.

2. RB Lynn Bowden Jr. traded to Miami

This one stunned everyone. The rookie third round pick was sent to Miami along with a conditional sixth-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Essentially getting a lower draft pick than they spent on him before he ever saw the field.

From the outset this is a wasted draft pick. There is no way around that. They knew he was a project when they drafted him and then gave up on that project after a few weeks of practice.

Making sense of it:

I don’t like spin or excuses, so let’s just make that clear here. But to make sense of it, the Raiders tried him at various positions and found someone else they liked better at each of them. He wasn’t ready to make the switch to running back, and from the sounds of it, they doubted he ever would be. Hence the Dolphins switching him back to wide receiver.

The backup running back is Devontae Booker, receiver out of the backfield is Jalen Richard, and Rico Gafford made the squad and it appears he did so in part by winning the return job over Bowden. And if they want a RPO QB option, they have Marcus Mariota. In the Raiders eyes, they made a mistake and wanted to try and not come out of it empty-handed while not having a player on the roster who was inactive on game days.

3. FS Damarious Randall released

The team is eating $1.5 million in dead money by signing Randall this offseason then releasing him. With him, they had great depth at the safety spot. Now they have Johnathan Abram and Erik Harris as the starters and Jeff Heath as the backup.

Making sense of it: Erik Harris won the starting job. Randall is a veteran who doesn’t play special teams. That’s it first and foremost. Backups need to play special teams as roster spots are at a premium. They have that in Heath and Dallin Leavitt, who once again defied all the predictors and made the Raiders roster.

4. CB Prince Amukamara released

