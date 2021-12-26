5 stats that help tell the story of the Packers’ win over Browns

The Green Bay Packers improved to 12-3 with a 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, and a late interception from Rasul Douglas ensured the Browns wouldn’t get a shot at a game-winning field goal.

Here are five stats that tell the story of the Packers’ win:

4-0

Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26)

The Packers produced four takeaways (all on Baker Mayfield interceptions) and didn’t have a giveaway. Of Green Bay’s 24 points, 21 came off turnovers, including two shortened touchdown drives (53 yards, 49 yards) after picks. The Packers also had an interception in the red zone, taking away a scoring opportunity for the Browns. Without a doubt, turnovers provided the biggest difference in the game.

115.1-55.3

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

The Packers enjoyed a significant advantage at quarterback. MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes (all in the first half), completed 70.6 percent of his passes and finished with a passer rating of 115.1. Baker Mayfield had four interceptions, completed 58.3 percent of his passes and finished with a passer rating of 59.3. The Packers’ advantage in passer rating? Almost 60 points (59.8).

5-0

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers sacked Mayfield five times, while Rodgers wasn’t sacked in a game for the first time all season. Rashan Gary had two sacks and three quarterback hits, while Preston Smith, Dean Lowry and Tipa Galeai each had one sack. One of Gary’s sacks forced a field goal, while Lowry’s forced a punt. The Browns hit Rodgers four times but didn’t have a sack. All-Pro Myles Garrett, who was battling a groin injury, had just one quarterback hit. Without game-altering pass-rush production, Cleveland’s defense struggled early, and a late upset bid came up short.

250

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Browns running back Nick Chubb produced 184 total yards on 20 touches, including big chunks of yardage as Cleveland attempted a comeback late in the game. Backup running back D’Ernest Johnson added 66 total yards on five touches. Together, the two turned 25 touches into 250 total yards, good for 10 yards a touch. Had the Packers blew the lead and lost the game, an inability to stop the running back duo would have been a primary reason.

8-88-2

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17).

Packers receiver Davante Adams owned the first half, catching eight passes for 88 yards and two scores. The Browns continually left Adams single covered, so Aaron Rodgers kept throwing No. 17 the football, and good things happened. On both touchdowns, Adams beat one-on-one coverage. He also beat Denzel Ward on a deep ball for 33 yards. These opportunities are increasingly rare, and Rodgers rarely lets one slip by. The quarterback and receiver are so often telepathic.

1

