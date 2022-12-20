5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

Zachary Neel
2 min read

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, but in the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide got the last laugh.

Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday that he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It was believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would end up flipping, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon, where Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. In the end, Proctor ended up taking a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, where the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment.

There are still a number of options for the Ducks to go after at the OT spot this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could end up announcing their commitment on Wednesday.

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

0.9972

IA

OT

Rivals

5

6.1

IA

OT

ESPN

5

90

IA

OT

On3 Recruiting

5

97.25

IA

OT

247 Composite

5

97

IA

OT

Vitals

Hometown

Des Moines, Iowa

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-7

Weight

330 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 26, 2020

  • Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022

  • Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022

  • Visited Oregon November 12, 2022

  • Visited Alabama on December 17, 2022

