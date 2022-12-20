5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, but in the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide got the last laugh.

Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday that he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It was believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would end up flipping, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon, where Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. In the end, Proctor ended up taking a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, where the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment.

There are still a number of options for the Ducks to go after at the OT spot this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could end up announcing their commitment on Wednesday.

Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT

Vitals

Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 26, 2020

Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022

Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022

Visited Oregon November 12, 2022

Visited Alabama on December 17, 2022

Twitter

