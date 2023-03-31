5-star EDGE Colin Simmons to visit Eugene for Oregon Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks are quickly adding to their list of 5-star players who will be in attendance for the annual spring game in Eugene on April 29.

On Friday morning, 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons announced that he would be in town for a visit, making it a total of five 5-star players, so far, who have confirmed that they will be checking out the Ducks that weekend.

Simmons will join QB Dylan Railoa, S K.J. Bolden, and EDGE Elijah Rushing. 257Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also reported on Friday that 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime will be in Eugene for the Spring Game as well.

Simmons is rated in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 EDGE. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 20 overall player, and No. 4 EDGE.

He was supposed to take a visit to Eugene last summer, but it ended up falling through.

Colin Simmons Recruiting Profile

Twitter

i will be attending @oregonfootball Spring Game ! April 29th 📍 — Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) March 31, 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 TX DE Rivals 5 6.1 TX DE ESPN 5 90 TX DE On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DE 247 Composite 5 0.9898 TX DE

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-3 Weight 210 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022

Will visit Oregon from April 29-30, 2023

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Michigan Wolverines

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

Auburn Tigers

LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

