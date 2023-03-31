5-star EDGE Colin Simmons to visit Eugene for Oregon Spring Game

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks are quickly adding to their list of 5-star players who will be in attendance for the annual spring game in Eugene on April 29.

On Friday morning, 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons announced that he would be in town for a visit, making it a total of five 5-star players, so far, who have confirmed that they will be checking out the Ducks that weekend.

Simmons will join QB Dylan Railoa, S K.J. Bolden, and EDGE Elijah Rushing. 257Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also reported on Friday that 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime will be in Eugene for the Spring Game as well.

Simmons is rated in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 overall player in the 2024  class, and the No. 1 EDGE. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 20 overall player, and No. 4 EDGE.

He was supposed to take a visit to Eugene last summer, but it ended up falling through.

Colin Simmons Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

98

TX

DE

Rivals

5

6.1

TX

DE

ESPN

5

90

TX

DE

On3 Recruiting

5

98

TX

DE

247 Composite

5

0.9898

TX

DE

 

Vitals

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

210 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon from April 29-30, 2023

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Auburn Tigers

  • LSU Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Highlights

