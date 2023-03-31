5-star EDGE Colin Simmons to visit Eugene for Oregon Spring Game
The Oregon Ducks are quickly adding to their list of 5-star players who will be in attendance for the annual spring game in Eugene on April 29.
On Friday morning, 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons announced that he would be in town for a visit, making it a total of five 5-star players, so far, who have confirmed that they will be checking out the Ducks that weekend.
Simmons will join QB Dylan Railoa, S K.J. Bolden, and EDGE Elijah Rushing. 257Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also reported on Friday that 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime will be in Eugene for the Spring Game as well.
Simmons is rated in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 EDGE. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 20 overall player, and No. 4 EDGE.
He was supposed to take a visit to Eugene last summer, but it ended up falling through.
Colin Simmons Recruiting Profile
i will be attending @oregonfootball Spring Game ! April 29th 📍
— Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) March 31, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
98
TX
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DE
ESPN
5
90
TX
DE
On3 Recruiting
5
98
TX
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9898
TX
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Duncanville, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
210 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on May 4, 2022
Will visit Oregon from April 29-30, 2023
Notable Offers
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
Auburn Tigers
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
Highlights