5 Eagles returning from injury heading into 2023 NFL season

The Eagles added several big names to the roster during the early stages of free agency and the NFL draft, but there’s also talent on the roster returning from injury.

Philadelphia has has four intriguing athletes returning on the defensive side of the football, and a converted tight end looking for one last opportunity to excel on a Super Bowl roster.

With OTAs set to kickoff on Tuesday morning, we’re looking at five Eagles returning from injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LB Shaun Bradley

Bradley missed the postseason with a wrist injury, offers decent size, and is pretty athletic, but can he be a factor on defense?

Bradley played 131 defensive snaps his first two years but none this past year playing behind T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

DE Janarius Robinson

The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round out of Florida State in 2021, but Robinson got hurt in training camp and missed his rookie season. Philadelphia claimed Robinson after Minnesota released him last summer, and spent most of the year inactive or on injured reserve.

Robinson is athletic, and if he can find a role in the rotation, a six-sack season wouldn’t be out of the question.

Advertisement

TE Tyree Jackson

A guy switching positions can always be a fun story, but the facts remain that Jackson has all the athletic talent, but he’s yet to put it together on the field.

Jackson’s total offensive snaps were down from 171 last year to 34 in 2022, and the 2023 training camp could be his final shot in the NFL.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

A star at USC, Tuipulotu was selected by Philadelphia in the 6th round (189th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season the defensive tackle played in nine games and made one start before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He logged 16 total tackles, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Advertisement

Tuipuloutu had a career-high five tackles and one fumble recovery in the Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

After suffering an MCL injury, the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

If Tuipulotu can take his play up a notch, he could be a player to watch.

DT Noah Elliss

Elliss signed with the Eagles after receiving a $10,000 signing bonus and a massive $240,000 guaranteed money. Elliss spent the 2022 season on the reserve injured list.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire