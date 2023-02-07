5 cornerbacks Cowboys could target in 2023 draft

With the majority of eyes set on improving the offense, it will be important for Dallas to not ignore needs on the defensive side of the ball. Numerous starters are in need of new contracts and even if re-signed, more talent is needed to keep this unit at the top of the league.

The top question mark on Dan Quinn’s unit is starting corner. Trevon Diggs is a lock as the top dog and Daron Bland played himself into a long term starting spot but when Anthony Brown’s injury ended his mediocre campaign, Dallas had to improvise.

Brown is now out of contract and of the several players who got a shot at grabbing the throne, only Israel Mukuamu showed legitimate promise, and without a ton of evidence. The external free agency class isn’t very deep, and Dallas rarely plays at the top level there anyway ever since signing Brandon Carr a decade ago. Those wandering eyes now turn towards the draft as this 2023 class is loaded from top to bottom. Here are the top five corners Dallas should target come April.

1: Christian Gonzalez, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Oregon

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a Texas native who played his first two years at Colorado before transferring to Oregon. During this change in scenery, Gonzalez drastically improved his game, specifically in the ball-skills department.

With zero interceptions but five passes defensed in his first two seasons, he ascended to four interceptions with six pass defenses at Oregon. He has shown enough development to make what was a weakness a strength and even then there is room for improvement.

Gonzalez has shown to be comfortable in zone and mirrors well in man. In the run game he is a fearless and physical tackler, rarely shying away from laying the wood. However, the most notable facet of his game is his size and athleticism. He possesses the size and length DC Dan Quinn covets from his corners but combines this with blazing speed and the ability to jump through the ceiling.

In many ways, Gonzalez mirrors Trevon Diggs as a long, rangy, ball-hawk who can get caught at times being too aggressive or conservative when attacking the ball or receiver. These tendencies lead to the occasional big play for the offense, but there is reason to believe opposing offenses would struggle to consistently avoid Diggs and reap the rewards they have been.

Prospect | Christian Gonzalez

Position | Cornerback

Height | 6’2”

Weight | 200

Positional rank | 1st

Round Grade | 1st round 128 tackles | 6 tackles for loss | 17 pass deflections | 4 interceptions Elite all around prospect… pic.twitter.com/57P416xOGW — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) January 28, 2023

2: Devon Witherspoon, 6-foot, 180 pounds, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Witherspoon is a recent riser in a loaded corner class and it is well deserved. One of the more technically sound of the bunch, he boasts confident and instinctive eyes that lead to great ball production and NFL-caliber play in both man and zone coverages.

Witherspoon is not the biggest or fastest, but brings smooth lateral agility and inside-out versatility to the next level. His physicality and willingness not only when tackling but also at the catch point would create a great trio with Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland.

He and Bland could trade off slot and perimeter duties depending on matchups while Diggs covers the opposition’s top wideout. He may not fit the archetype Quinn loves but his skillset alone should be enough to sway opinions.

It is very, VERY possible that the CB1 in this draft is coming from Illinois 🔥 Devon Witherspoon had an incredible final year, and it looks to be between him & Gonzales as the top CB! In ‘22:

🟠0 TD allowed

🟠3 INT

🟠14 PBU

🟠22/63, 206 yards allowedpic.twitter.com/LldFsh4fdV — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) January 26, 2023

3: Cam Smith, 6-foot, 188 pounds, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a lean built, twitchy corner who plays with finesse, confidence and aggressiveness. His calling card comes from his instincts and ball skills. His quick feet and smooth hip transition allows him to be sticky in man but his advanced eyes and ability to diagnose plays help him stand out in zone coverage.

Where Smith stumbles is simply from getting a bit too overzealous at times. This can lead to missed tackles and the occasional DPI call in coverage but the positive from this is his competitiveness. For Smith, it doesn’t matter where he lines up or on who is coming at him, he will fight and compete to the best of his ability.

Similar to Witherspoon, Smith offers a slightly different game to CB1 Trevon Diggs. As a smaller, slicker mover, Smith would face the opposing team’s smaller, quicker receivers while Diggs matches up with the bigger guys. Smith would relinquish the slot role to rookie standout Daron Bland as Smith’s skillset fits better with outside responsibilities.

CB Cam Smith out of South Carolina, love the physicality he plays with. Patient feet, has good size and length. If he runs well (4.3’s) at combine should be a top 10-15 player in draft. 🎥 @BlueChipClips pic.twitter.com/ZBJY8uiq8C — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) January 4, 2023

4: Kelee Ringo, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CB1 for back-to-back national championship Georgia, Ringo has been hyped since high school. As a former five-star recruit, he is one of the most athletically gifted corners in the nation, at the professional or collegiate level. Ringo is built like a safety but has the straight line speed to keep up with almost every blazer in the league.

His size and speed may impress but this freakish combination leads to some deficiencies. He struggles to move laterally and lacks physicality in the run game and press. He is a fierce competitor but simply does not bring the same effort in press and tackling that he does when showcasing his above average ball skills.

Ringo is a project and needs refinement in certain areas of his game in order to become a true impact player at the next level. With Quinn, coach Al Harris and Diggs to learn from, Ringo can hone his skillset and use him to the best of his ability. He projects to play opposite Diggs as the secondary perimeter corner with Bland staying in the slot.

Great effort play by Kelee Ringo. He's at the bottom of the screen and blitzes but runs down the OSU WR and knocks the ball out.#nfldraft #uga pic.twitter.com/3IAjaWzKdp — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) January 31, 2023

5: Joey Porter Jr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Son of Pittsburgh Steeler great Joey Porter Sr, Porter Jr. is extremely similar to Ringo in having the build of a box safety but the athleticism of a deep threat wideout. A long and speedy corner, he brings a skillset that mirrors some of the best in the league but consistency that does not match.

Porter Jr. lacks the instincts to play in zone and struggles to shed blocks even with his length. His ball skills have also been up and down but the highs show someone who can really cause havoc. He does well to compete at the catch point but struggles to do so consistently. Porter Jr. is likely a scheme specific prospect, however, he fits the exact scheme Quinn’s notorious for.

Porter Jr. is a long and athletic corner who knows how to use his assets in press man and at the point of attack. If he can work on his inconsistencies while Quinn utilizes him in certain concepts there is potential for him to become an All-Pro caliber corner.

Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1), CB, @PennStateFball this season: 🔒 0 TDs allowed

🔒 11 PBUspic.twitter.com/1soeEG75bQ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 10, 2022

