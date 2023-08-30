5 biggest Saints roster moves from the NFL cuts deadline

The NFL’s roster cuts deadline has passed, and the initial 53-man roster has been set. The New Orleans Saints are currently in the process of picking up players for the practice squad and some for the active roster. There were some shocking moves. Leave it to the roster cut deadline to create surprise. We take a look back at some of those surprising moves and the most impactful decisions. These are the five biggest decisions from the roster cut deadline ranked one to five.

Cutting Bradley Roby

Trading Wil Lutz

Releasing Jaylon Smith

Retaining Jameis Winston

In the past week, the idea of getting rid of Jameis Winston started gaining steam as a talking point. It was less about performance and more about the amount of quarterbacks on the roster. The Saints haven’t had their starting quarterback play a full season since 2018. They know the value of a good backup. Retaining Winston, however, says Haener isn’t there yet. It also dispels the notion of Taysom Hill could focus on quarterback, even in a backup capacity.

Waiving Shaquan Davis

Heading into the deadline, one could argue there was no player Saints fans were watching more intently than Davis. It was well known he was on the bubble, but he was picking up steam late in camp. He made standout plays and was a topic of conversation multiple days in a row. It made many wonder if he made a strong enough push for New Orleans to keep a sixth wide receiver. Though he was waived, the Saints were able to bring him back on the practice squad.

