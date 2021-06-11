49ers waive/injured OL Justin Skule

The 49ers on Friday officially added veteran OL Senio Kelemeteadded veteran OL Senio Kelemete to their roster, and waived/injured third-year OL Justin Skule to make room on the roster.

Skule was a sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 draft out of Vanderbilt. He tore his ACL in OTAs, which ruled him out of the 2021 campaign.

The waived/injured designation means Skule will be on waivers, but if he clears them he’ll revert to San Francisco’s Injured Reserve. That’ll end his season officially, but he’ll be able to train and recover at the facility.

Skule’s ability to play tackle and guard should keep him in the mix for the 49ers if he does stick around.

The 24-year-old has played in 31 games with 12 starts in his career.