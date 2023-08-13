49ers vs. Raiders: Twitter reacts to ugly 34-7 loss in preseason opener

During the preseason, the final score doesn’t always tell an accurate story of what happened on the field. However, the 34-7 score in the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders might say it all.

After a trio of three and outs with Trey Lance under center, the 49ers’ slow start stretched through the entire preseason contest on Sunday afternoon on the Las Vegas strip.

While the Raiders scored early and often, the 49ers’ only points came on a near interception from Lance that was deflected into the hands of Ross Dwelley for six points.

Lance finished the day with 112 yards on 10-of-15 passing with a touchdown pass. During his time on the field in the first half, Lance was sacked four times behind the 49ers’ offensive line.

Jake Moody had the chance to add some points for the 49ers, but the rookie missed both of his field goal attempts on Sunday.

During his first drive under center in the second half, Sam Darnold provided a bit of spark for the 49ers with a pretty ball down the sideline to rookie Ronnie Bell. Darnold finished with 84 yards on 5-of-8 passing.

Brandon Allen entered the game in the fourth quarter and quickly threw an interception that slipped through the hands of Bell and right to Raiders’ corner Sam Webb.

While the 49ers’ overall performance was forgettable, young players like Ambry Thomas, D’Shawn Jamison, Ji’yair Brown and veteran Clelin Ferrell all had intriguing moments against the Raiders.

Following the 49ers’ 34-7 loss to the Raiders to open the preseason, NFL Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon.

1st half thoughts for the #49ers: – 2nd string OL is hotdog water

– Ambry Thomas looks great

– Clelin Ferrell solid w/ sack

– Lance up-and-down. Best plays were the 2 passes to Conley, jump pass after avoiding sack, last 30 secs of half. Worst plays were the 2 near INTs. — Justin Rodgers (@JustinlRodgers) August 13, 2023

Best 49ers' performer so far: Ambry Thomas. Physical coverage, and that's a physical run stop. And "physical" is what the 49ers need to see out of Thomas. If he grabs that CB3 spot, big win for SF — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 13, 2023

Cornerbacks Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas did their jobs in run support very well on third- and fourth-down stops. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 13, 2023

I’d say the 49ers’ secondary came out of that half the best, but the starting nickel gave up two catches with one for a TD. Still, a lot to like from Ambry Thomas and Ji’Ayir Brown. — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) August 13, 2023

Great tackle by Ji’Ayir Brown, followed by a terrible whiff by Ambry Thomas. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) August 13, 2023

It was a disappointing game for the #49ers, but here is a look at the top offensive performers: Passing

Trey Lance- 10/15, 112yds, 1 TD Rushing

Tyrion Davis Price- 9 rushes, 29 yards (3.2 avg) Receiving

Ronnie Bell- 3 rec, 58 yds

Chris Conley- 3 rec, 47 yards#49wz — Allan M (@NinersBlitz) August 13, 2023

Not sure they'll ever recover from this pic.twitter.com/26pWi3lWKz — Niners Wire (@TheNinersWire) August 13, 2023

One of the last 49ers to leave the field… pic.twitter.com/jE4Ror6vgh — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 13, 2023

🏈 Trey Lance: 10 of 15, 112 yards, 1 TD, O INT, 111.0 rating, four sacks

🏈 Sam Darnold: 5 of 8, 84 yards, 0 TD, O INT, 97.9 rating, no sacks

🏈 Brandon Allen: 5 of 8, 36 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 33.0 rating, no sacks Stats do not tell the story. Plenty to discuss on #49ers Talk. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 13, 2023

The biggest surprise while watching the game was the lack of consistent pass rush from a group that has a lot of talent. Noted that they were without Arik Amstead, Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa on the field today. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 13, 2023

So according to my timeline. Moody was a wasted pick and we need Gould back. But after trading multiple picks and 3 years in system, still sucking ass. Kyle is setting Lance up to fail. Got it. #FTTB — -E- (@49erholics) August 13, 2023

Moody and Latu — both really shaky https://t.co/Hx0d5oLan9 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) August 13, 2023

One big takeaway from today . . . if the 49ers put this team out there during the regular season, they'll be 0-17 and relegated to the USFL (or whatever ranks as the next-lower level of professional football). — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 13, 2023

D'Shawn Jamison has some real flash on kick returns. He's their best option there so far. If only his blockers wouldn't hold…#49ers #49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) August 13, 2023

34-7 Raiders. WHO WILL HOLD JED YORK ACCOUNTABLE FOR THIS??? — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) August 13, 2023

Ronnie Bell drops a perfect pass from Brandon Allen, tips it into the air and it’s picked off by the Raiders defense. A sharp turn on what was a strong day for Bell. The Raiders score on the next play. #49ers trail 34-7. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 13, 2023

49ers fans are incredible. What a turnout for a road preseason game 🫡 https://t.co/AOBbVK1zj6 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2023

Clelin Ferrell continues to play well for the 49ers and gets his first sack on the year! pic.twitter.com/te1hPaHoFC — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 13, 2023

Sam Darnold's first throw in a 49ers uniform chunk gain pic.twitter.com/WqOTDH2lXV — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 13, 2023

While the 49ers are in preseason mode, 49ers twitter is in mid season mode. It’s impressive. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 13, 2023

Isaiah Oliver has had a really bad debut for the 49ers so far. Presumed starter is getting beat in the pass and the run game in the 1st half. — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 13, 2023

It’ll be nearly impossible to evaluate any of the #49ers’ backup quarterbacks with this level of offensive line play. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 13, 2023

The #49ers can't get out of Nevada fast enough. They've been pushed around by the Raiders since Thursday. — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) August 13, 2023

