49ers vs. Raiders: Twitter reacts to ugly 34-7 loss in preseason opener

Tommy Call
·6 min read
During the preseason, the final score doesn’t always tell an accurate story of what happened on the field. However, the 34-7 score in the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders might say it all. 

After a trio of three and outs with Trey Lance under center, the 49ers’ slow start stretched through the entire preseason contest on Sunday afternoon on the Las Vegas strip. 

While the Raiders scored early and often, the 49ers’ only points came on a near interception from Lance that was deflected into the hands of Ross Dwelley for six points. 

Lance finished the day with 112 yards on 10-of-15 passing with a touchdown pass. During his time on the field in the first half, Lance was sacked four times behind the 49ers’ offensive line. 

Jake Moody had the chance to add some points for the 49ers, but the rookie missed both of his field goal attempts on Sunday. 

During his first drive under center in the second half, Sam Darnold provided a bit of spark for the 49ers with a pretty ball down the sideline to rookie Ronnie Bell. Darnold finished with 84 yards on 5-of-8 passing. 

Brandon Allen entered the game in the fourth quarter and quickly threw an interception that slipped through the hands of Bell and right to Raiders’ corner Sam Webb. 

While the 49ers’ overall performance was forgettable, young players like Ambry Thomas, D’Shawn Jamison, Ji’yair Brown and veteran Clelin Ferrell all had intriguing moments against the Raiders. 

Following the 49ers’ 34-7 loss to the Raiders to open the preseason, NFL Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon. 

